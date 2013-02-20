------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as this year's
ongoing surge in merger activity suggested investors were still
finding value in the market even as indexes closed in on
all-time highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.91 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 14,035.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 11.15 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,530.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 21.56 points, or 0.68
percent, to 3,213.59.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip index posted its highest close
in five years on Tuesday in a broad-based surge across all major
sectors, as a strong German business sentiment survey supported
a favourable technical picture.
The FTSE 100 closed up 60.88 points, or 1 percent, at
6,379.07, the index's highest close since January 2008. Nine
tenths of the index finished in positive territory.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 52-month high on
Wednesday, boosted by Wall Street shares edging up to
near-record highs, although analysts said gains could be limited
as investors focus on who will become the next Bank of Japan
governor.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 11,452.02 after
trading as much as 11,510.52, its highest level since October
2008.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on
Wednesday, with footwear retailer Belle International
rising 2.9 percent to be the top percentage riser among Hang
Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
23,310.93. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen held its ground against the dollar on
Wednesday as doubts surfaced on whether the Bank of Japan will
put into action bold plans to jumpstart the economy, while
sterling languished at a seven-month low.
The dollar, which has gained around 8 percent on the yen
this year, stood at 93.55 having retreated from Monday's
high of 94.22. But it still remained near a 33-month peak near
94.47 set on Feb. 11.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt traded little changed in price
on Tuesday as worries over the impact of potential government
spending cuts on the U.S. economy and political uncertainty in
Italy underpinned U.S. government debt despite some strength in
stocks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 1/32
higher in price, with the yield little changed from late Friday
near 2.00 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold hovered just above $1,600 an ounce on
Wednesday, unable to pull significantly higher from a six-month
low hit last week as upbeat German data sapped interest in the
safe-haven metal and the advance in equities
drew investors.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,605.60 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. It dropped to $1,598.04 late last week, the lowest
since August, 2012.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Wednesday from
three-week lows hit the session before as merger activity in the
United States and strong German business morale boosted stock
markets and stoked risk appetite.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.50 percent to $8,090 a tonne by 0131 GMT, reversing
losses of nearly 1 percent in the previous session when it hit a
three-week low of $8,038 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday and U.S.
refined products futures pulled back, pressured by concerns
about Europe's economic growth and expectations that rising
prices will curb demand in the United States.
Brent April crude fell 57 cents to $116.81 a barrel
by 12:17 p.m. EST (1717 GMT), having slipped to $116.55 during
the session.
U.S. March crude was down only 19 cents at $95.67 a
barrel, measured against Friday's close as there was no
settlement for U.S. oil futures on Monday because of a holiday.
