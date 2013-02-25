---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,000.57 +119.95 Nikkei 11,607.70 +221.76
NASDAQ 3,161.82 +30.33 FTSE 6,335.70 +44.16
S&P 500 1,515.60 +13.18 Hang Seng 22,906.67 -124.23
SPI 200 Fut 5,014.00 +21.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.9740 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.165 +0.014
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3184 1.3186 Yen US$ 94.11 94.16
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1583.16 Silver (Lon) 28.78
Gold (NY) 1582.9 Light Crude 93.01
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component
Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and comments
from Fed officials allayed fears that the central bank would
curtail its stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 119.95
points, or 0.86 percent, to 14,000.57 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 13.18 points, or 0.88 percent, to
1,515.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.33 points,
or 0.97 percent, to end at 3,161.82.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rebounded on Friday to
post their seventh weekly gain of the year, with investors using
the previous session's sharp sell-off to dip their toes back
into the market at cheaper levels.
The FTSE 100 closed up 44.16 points or 0.7 percent
at 6,335.70 points, eking out a 0.1 percent gain for the week
and moving back towards Wednesday's five-year high of 6,412.44.
TOKYO - The Nikkei jumped 1.8 percent to a 53-month high on
Monday as the yen slumped after sources said Japan is likely to
nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an
advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank
chief.
The Nikkei climbed 202.92 points to 11,588.86 after
trading as much as 11,618.53 to its highest level since late
September 2008.
Hong Kong - Shares were set to start the week stronger on
Monday, as a 1.7 percent rise for insurer AIA Group
helped lift the Hang Seng Index off a 2013 low.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
22,852.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.
Hong Kong property agent Midland Holding was set
to open down 6.6 percent after the city government imposed
higher stamp duties and home loan curbs on property transactions
late on Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen skidded to a 33-month low on Monday on
reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing could
soon head the Bank of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower
following Moody's downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A
sovereign rating.
The euro jumped to 125.36, from 123.12, but
remained shy of its 34-month peak of 127.71 set early this
month. Both the dollar and euro were last at 94.67 and 125.20
respectively.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday in
the absence of key U.S. economic data, as investors prepared for
testimony next week from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
which will be scoured for clues of when the central bank may
slow or stop buying bonds.
On Friday, the 10-year note was 2/32 higher in price at
100-10/32, yielding 1.964 percent, down 1 basis point from late
on Thursday. The 10-year yield was on track to close 4 basis
points lower in an abbreviated trading week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Monday, with investors
cautious over the outcome of an unpredictable election in Italy
and its impact on the euro, but bullion held above a 7-month low
struck last week.
Gold had dropped $4.10 an ounce to $1,576.20 by
00330 GMT, after posting modest gains on Friday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper dropped to a two-month low on
Monday, tracking weakness in the London market in the previous
session on concerns over the pace of global economic recovery
and the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy monetary
policy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had inched up 0.3 percent to $7,825 a tonne by 0112 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday as German business
sentiment improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest
weekly margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets
earlier this week.
Brent crude rose 57 cents to settle at $114.10 a
barrel, but was down 3 percent on the week. U.S. crude futures
rose 29 cents to settle at $93.13 a barrel, but were down 2.8
percent this week.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)