----------------(9:00 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,784.17 -216.40 Nikkei 11,502.30 -160.22 NASDAQ 3,116.25 -45.57 FTSE 6,355.37 +19.67 S&P 500 1,487.85 -27.75 Hang Seng 22,782.44 +37.64 SPI 200 Fut 5,017.00 -25.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8774 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.0705 +0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3083 1.3084 Yen US$ 92.38 92.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1596.91 Silver (Lon) 29.05 Gold (NY) 1596.6 Light Crude 92.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest drop since November after a strong showing in Italian elections by groups opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered worry that Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize the global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 216.40 points, or 1.55 percent, to 13,784.17 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 27.75 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,487.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 45.57 points, or 1.44 percent, to 3,116.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares shed all of their early gains on Monday as projected Italian election results suggested a clear-cut winner was unlikely to emerge, diminishing the prospects for a stable government. Britain's top share index lost one percent in under an hour in afternoon trade, turning a 0.9 percent gain at its peak shortly after 1500 GMT to a 0.2 percent fall at its trough around 1600 GMT after the first projections showed a centre-right majority in the Senate. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday, retreating from a 53-month high reached the previous day, as the yen rose on uncertainty following the Italian elections, hurting exporters with exposure to Europe such as Sony Corp and Nikon Corp. The Nikkei dropped 1.9 percent to 11,437.78 in mid-morning trade. On Monday, the Nikkei had risen 2.4 percent to 11,662.52, its highest level since late September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start Tuesday at their lowest level so far in 2013, as weakness in the financial and property sectors and gains in defensive counters pointed to risk aversion among investors. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent at 22,640 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies. The euro traded at $1.3078 in early Asian trade after having fallen as low as $1.3047 on Monday, its lowest in more than six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and benchmark yields dipped to the lowest in a month on Monday with safe-haven demand as Italian exit polls reflected uncertainty over whether the country would be able to form a stable government. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.89 percent, marking the lowest since Jan. 25 and down from 1.96 percent late Friday. Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-2/32 higher to yield 3.10 percent, down from 3.15 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold inched up on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as uncertainty over Italy's election results stoked fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis, boosting bullion's appeal as a safe-haven investment. Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,595.41 an ounce by 0034 GMT, extending gains into the fourth straight session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched down on Tuesday as traders shelved riskier assets on jitters over a deadlocked Italian election, while Shanghai copper dropped to a two-month low, with Chinese consumers ramping up only slowly after the Lunar New Year. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.19 percent to $7,820 a tonne by 0103 GMT, reversing fragile gains seen from the previous session when copper steadied from a steep sell-off last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday after official Chinese data showed strong demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer, but early gains were pared as uncertainty surrounding the Italian election results weighed on the euro and spooked markets. Brent crude rose around 1.5 percent on Monday to an early high of $115.87 a barrel, but by 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT) was trading just 51 cents higher at $114.61 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 10 cents a barrel at $93.23, well off an earlier high of $94.46. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)