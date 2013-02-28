-------------(8:55 a.m India time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,075.37 +175.24 Nikkei 11,462.63 +208.66
NASDAQ 3,162.26 +32.61 FTSE 6,325.88 +55.44
S&P 500 1,515.99 +19.05 Hang Seng 22,842.36+266.667
SPI 200 Fut 5,059.00 +39.00 CRB Index 292.96 -0.27
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.9014 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.0984 +0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3146 1.3148 Yen US$ 92.22 91.70
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1598.99 Silver (Lon) 29.09
Gold (NY) 1598.8 Light Crude 93.11
---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes
posting their best daily gains since early January, as Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting
the Fed's stimulus policy and data pointed to economic
improvement.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.32
points, or 1.27 percent, at 14,076.45. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 19.07 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,516.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.61 points, or 1.04
percent, at 3,162.26.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, with
some investors using the previous day's steep fall to snap up
stocks at cheaper levels, reassured by solid U.S. data and
prospects of sustained central bank stimulus.
The benchmark UK index FTSE 100 index closed up 55.44
points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,325.88 points, recovering around
two-thirds of Tuesday's 85 point drop suffered after Italian
elections ended in a stalemate.
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rebounded from a two-day
losing run on Thursday after a well-bid Italian debt auction
eased concerns that an inconclusive election could reignite the
euro zone debt crisis and U.S. data showed the economy was
gaining momentum.
The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 11,462.63 by the
midday break, breaking above its five-day moving average of
11,432.77, after shedding 3.5 percent in the previous two
sessions. The index is tracking in a range close to a 53-month
high of 11,662.52 marked on Monday.
HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with
Cosco Pacific leading gains among growth-sensitive
counters on the Hang Seng Index with a 3 percent rise.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at
22,826.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen
on Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively
smooth auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries
about the country's inconclusive election.
The common currency traded at $1.3134, having bounced
from an eight-week trough of $1.3018 plumbed earlier in the
week. Against the yen, the euro fetched 121.14, up
from a five-week low of 120.20.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S Treasuries pared most of their earlier price
gains on Wednesday as investors prepared for the Treasury to
auction new seven-year notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32
in price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.89 percent late on
Tuesday. The prices have rallied since yields hit around 2
percent last week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday, but was
headed for its longest stretch of monthly declines in more than
16 years as its safe-haven appeal has dimmed with the global
economy showing signs of recovery.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,597.60 an ounce
by 0048 GMT, on course for a monthly decline of 4 percent. It
has been in the red for five straight months, the longest such
losing streak since late 1996 to early 1997.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper climbed for a third session on
Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment
to existing stimulus measures, while an improving outlook for
demand also bolstered prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.60 percent to $7,917.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, building on
small gains in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices steadied near a month-low
beneath $113 a barrel on Wednesday as traders weighed
expectations the Federal Reserve's stimulus program will be
maintained against the sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude
oil stockpiles.
Brent crude shed 9 cents to $112.62 a barrel by 1725
GMT, earlier hitting a low of $112.23, its weakest point since
Jan. 23. U.S. crude gained 54 cents to $93.17, supported
by the EIA's report of a 75,000 barrel decline in crude oil
inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the
benchmark contract.
(COmpiled by Manoj Dharra)