--------------------(8:35 a.m India time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,089.66 +35.17 Nikkei 11,674.90 +68.52
NASDAQ 3,169.74 +9.55 FTSE 6,378.60 +17.79
S&P 500 1,518.20 +3.52 Hang Seng 22,643.41 -236.81
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8446 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.0538 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3010 1.3014 Yen US$ 93.35 93.36
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1578.66 Silver (Lon) 28.64
Gold (NY) 1577.8 Light Crude 110.43
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving
the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong
economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe
and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S.
government spending cuts.
Stocks opened sharply lower for the session as Asian
factories slowed and European output fell, but most of the
losses evaporated after a report showed U.S. manufacturing
activity expanded last month at its fastest clip in 20 months.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue chips rallied at the close on Friday
after strong sentiment data out of the United States helped the
FTSE 100 to close higher on the first trading day of the month
for the ninth month in a row.
The FTSE 100 closed up 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,378.60, extending a trend which has seen Britain's
benchmark index close higher on the first trading day of the
month for 15 out of the last 16 months.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to
a 53-month high on Monday, led by exporters after data showed
surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment.
Trade in Nikkei futures, options and some derivative
products was suspended on the Osaka Securities Exchange on
Monday due to technical problems, Japan Exchange Group said.
Cash trading of the benchmark Nikkei 225 index on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange has not been affected.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start the week lower
on Monday, with the Chinese property sector weak after Beijing
announced more tightening measures in a bid to contain housing
costs on the eve of the country's annual parliamentary meetings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 22,866.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.2
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro hovered near a 2-1/2 month low on
Monday while the dollar stayed close to a six-month high versus
a basket of currencies as signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy stood in stark contrast to a series of weak euro zone
data.
Broad U.S. spending cuts that automatically kicked in on
Friday and threatens to dampen economic growth did little to
curb the dollar, which was supported by data released on Friday
that showed a pick-up in U.S. manufacturing activity.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as
Washington looked set to implement spending cuts that are likely
to weigh on economic growth and as European data pointed to a
worsening economy in the region.
The U.S. government came closer to implementing the
automatic, across the board cuts on Friday after President
Barack Obama and congressional leaders failed to find an
alternative budget plan.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, bouncing off a
one-week low marked the session before as the dollar eased from
a more than six-month high hit in the previous session on the
back of upbeat U.S. data.
Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,580.19 an ounce
by 0043 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,564.44 in the
previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rebounded from a three-month low
on Monday on bargain hunting ahead of seasonal second-quarter
strength, but worries about China's latest property curbs and
U.S. spending cuts kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rallied 0.67 percent to $7,751.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, partly
reversing losses from the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below
$110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as
political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic
U.S. budget cuts.
Since hitting a nine-month high of $119.20 in early February,
Brent has dropped by around $9 a barrel over the last three
weeks as concerns about oil demand during a sluggish economic
recovery have reemerged.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(COmpiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)