----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,127.82 +38.16 Nikkei 11,739.12 +86.83 NASDAQ 3,182.03 +12.29 FTSE 6,345.63 -32.97 S&P 500 1,525.20 +7.00 Hang Seng 22,603.56 +70.07 SPI 200 Fut 5,054.00 +33.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8703 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.0832 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3027 1.3028 Yen US$ 93.35 93.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1577.65 Silver (Lon) 28.65 Gold (NY) 1577.4 Light Crude 90.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing market. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 14,127.82 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.29 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 3,182.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Monday on concern about prospects for global growth, with a murky outlook for metal demand from top consumer China shunting miners to the top of the fallers' list. The FTSE 100 closed down 32.97 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,345.63, albeit still within sight of a five-year peak of 6,412.44 struck on Feb. 20, with the mining sector off 2.6 percent - trading around three-month lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average advanced on Tuesday as the confirmation hearings of Bank of Japan leadership nominees boosted expectations of further easing by the central bank, while Fast Retailing rose sharply after reporting strong sales. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 11,746.90 in midmorning trade after rising as high as 11,767.61. That was just shy of a 53-month intraday high of 11,767.68 hit on Monday when Haruhiko Kuroda, the nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a forceful policy to defeat deflation. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with strength in China Mobile offsetting weakness in HSBC Holdings after its 2012 profit growth disappointed. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,621.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.5 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro languished near a three-month low on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on political developments in Italy, while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough. By contrast, the other major currencies were much more subdued. The euro traded at $1.3025, finding a steadier footing after Friday's slide to $1.2966. The common currency was also little changed on the yen at 121.80 For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday as investors weighed recent price gains against political uncertainty in Italy and growth fears in China. Prices for 10-year Treasuries slipped 4/32 to yield 1.858 percent on Monday, from 1.8446 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday to snap four sessions of decline, with investors expecting major central banks to stick to loose monetary policy at meetings this week, supporting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,575.60 an ounce by 0045 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rallied on Tuesday, pulling further away from three-month lows as bargain hunters stepped in ahead of the seasonally stronger second quarter and after China confirmed its commitment to 7.5-percent growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.48 percent to $7,762 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to small gains in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. U.S. crude for April delivery fell 56 cents to settle at $90.12 a barrel, after falling below $90 a barrel earlier for the first time since December. U.S. crude has fallen around $8 per barrel over the last month. Brent fell 31 cents to settle at $110.09. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)