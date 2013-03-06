-------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,253.77 +125.95 Nikkei 11,837.87 +154.42 NASDAQ 3,224.13 +42.10 FTSE 6,431.95 +86.32 S&P 500 1,539.79 +14.59 Hang Seng 22,757.51 +197.97 SPI 200 Fut 5,054.00 +33.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.904 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.113 +0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.306 1.306 Yen US$ 93.11 93.15 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1578.36 Silver (Lon) 28.78 Gold (NY) 1577.9 Light Crude 90.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of more gains. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 125.95 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 14,253.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 14.59 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,539.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 42.10 points, or 1.32 percent, to 3,224.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Wednesday, as investors were cheered after the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a record closing high on improving outlook for growth in China and the United States. The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 11,845.04, the highest level since September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average closed up 0.4 percent on Monday after briefly hitting a 53-month high as the government's nominee for central bank governor outlined a forceful policy to defeat deflation. The Nikkei ended at 11,652.29, after reaching as high as 11,767.68, the highest level since September 2008, after nominee Haruhiko Kuroda said he would not set any limits on the amount of cash the Bank of Japan pumps into the economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for Chinese banks and a rebound in the mainland property sector after steep losses earlier this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,750.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high. The euro edged up to $1.3047, but was still near Friday's trough of $1.2966. Against the yen, the common currency was steady around 121.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday as investors weighed recent price gains against political uncertainty in Italy and growth fears in China. Prices for 10-year Treasuries slipped 4/32 to yield 1.858 percent on Monday, from 1.8446 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered around $1,575 an ounce on Wednesday, languishing in a recent range as a strong stock market performance drew the attention of investors who have become more confident in the economic growth outlook. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,577.05 an ounce by 0037 GMT, drifting within a recent range between $1,564 and $1,587. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Wednesday on reviving risk appetite, with encouraging U.S. economic data and continued loose monetary policy from key central banks helping drive Wall Street to a record close. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.34 percent to $7,798.25 a tonne by 0102 GMT, adding to small gains in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell below $90 a barrel for the first time this year on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. U.S. crude for April delivery fell 95 cents to $89.73 per barrel at 12:25 p.m. in New York (1725 GMT). U.S. crude has fallen around $8 per barrel over the last month. Brent fell 38 cents to $110.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)