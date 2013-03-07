--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,296.24 +42.27 Nikkei 12004.37 +72.10
NASDAQ 3,222.37 -1.77 FTSE 6,427.64 -4.31
S&P 500 1,541.46 +1.67 Hang Seng 22,832.11 +58.95
SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +6.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.9340 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.147 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.298 1.299 Yen US$ 93.94 93.96
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1581.44 Silver (Lon) 28.94
Gold (NY) 1581.1 Light Crude 90.45
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street mostly edged higher on Wednesday,
with the Dow hitting another record, helped by a private payroll
survey that bodes well for the monthly jobs report due at the
week's end.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.47 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 14,296.24, another record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.67 points, or 0.11
percent, to 1,541.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 3,222.36.
LONDON - Britain's top shares succumbed to profit-taking on
Wednesday, edging back from five-year highs, though a surge in
heavyweight Vodafone limited losses.
The FTSE 100 ended down 4.31 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,427.64, having earlier risen to 6,460.96, a level last seen
in Jan. 2008. It was led lower by miners and banks, which were
at the fore of the previous session's 1.4 percent advance.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 12,000 on
Thursday for the first time in 4-1/2 years, with risk appetite
supported by a record high on Wall Street and the prospect of
Japan soon adopting an aggressive reflationary monetary policy.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 12,060.96 by
mid-morning, its highest level since September 2008.
HONG KONG- Shares are set to start lower on Thursday after
two straight days of gains, with the Hang Seng Index dragged by
a 1.4 percent slide for China Overseas Land.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 22,729.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday
with the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned
for more stimulus from the Bank of England, and waited for the
outcomes of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank
meetings.
Against the yen, the greenback briefly popped above 94.00
after buy-stops were triggered, moving ever closer to a
33-month peak of 94.77 reached last week. It was last at 93.98.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dropped for a third
straight session on Wednesday as better-than-expected jobs data
prompted investors to drive equities to an all-time high.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 9/32 in
price to yield 1.927 percent, up from 1.8978 percent on Tuesday
and touching a better than one-week high.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold nudged lower on Thursday, as data showing
signs of improvement in the U.S. job market bolstered hopes for
growth and weighed on safe-haven demand, while investors await
policy meetings of major central banks.
Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,580.54 an
ounce by 0045 GMT.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Shanghai copper fell one percent on Thursday
towards three-month lows as Chinese consumers ramp up slowly
after the Lunar New Year break, while London copper edged up on
firmer risk sentiment after improving U.S. data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.20 percent to $7,705.25 a tonne by 0129 GMT, partly
reversing losses from the previous session when it fell one
percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Front-month U.S. crude oil futures fell 39
cents on Wednesday to settle at $90.43 a barrel after U.S.
government data showed domestic crude inventories rose much more
than had been forecast.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)