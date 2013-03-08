-------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,329.49 +33.25 Nikkei 12,219.11 +251.03
NASDAQ 3,232.09 +9.72 FTSE 6,439.16 +11.52
S&P 500 1,544.26 +2.80 Hang Seng 23,010.95 +239.51
SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +17.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.006 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.2164 +0.015
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3096 1.3098 Yen US$ 95.36 95.40
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1577.55 Silver (Lon) 28.82
Gold (NY) 1577.0 Light Crude 91.33
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday,
with the Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as
jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's
recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.25 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 14,329.49, a record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.80 points, or 0.18
percent, to 1,544.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
9.72 points, or 0.30 percent, to end at 3,232.09.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rose on Thursday but
shed most early gains after central banks held firm on their
monetary policy, confounding some investors' hopes of further
easing.
The FTSE 100 closed up 11.52 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,439.16, having faltered at the 6,460 level - a five year
high - for the second day running.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stormed to a fresh
53-month high in mid-morning trade on Friday, buoyed by bullish
data from the United States and continued optimism for more
aggressive easing from the new Bank of Japan leadership.
The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 12,137.56, its
highest level since September 2008, while the broader Topix
gained 1.24 percent to 1,016.81. It also sailed past the
settlement price of a slew of options and futures that expired
on Friday morning at 12,072.98, according to market sources.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Shares are set to start higher on Friday, with
China Unicom topping percentage gains among Hang Seng
Index components with a 2.4 percent rise.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
22,839.3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday,
having posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after
the European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had
positioned for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario
Draghi.
The euro was at $1.3107, not far from a high of
$1.3119 set overnight, after Draghi played down the threat of
contagion to other euro members stemming from a political
stalemate in Italy.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as a
surprise drop in jobless claims added to signs of a
strengthening labor market, raising hopes the world's largest
economy was gaining steam.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 14/32
in price to yield 1.986 percent, from 1.9427 percent on
Wednesday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday
ahead of the release of a key U.S. job market report, as
encouraging U.S. employment data earlier this week and lack of
monetary easing moves from major central banks muted buying
interest in gold.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,579.25 an ounce by
0037 GMT, on course for a 0.3 percent weekly rise.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday but
set to log its first weekly gain in four, after solid China
trade data and a U.S. jobs report later in the session were
expected to underline reviving growth in the world's top two
economies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,764 a tonne by 0209 GMT, flat from the previous
session when it climbed one percent.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Thursday by about a dollar a
barrel on jobless claims falling unexpectedly in the United
States and a weakening dollar, while Brent prices dropped
slightly after a North Sea pipeline restarted following a
shutdown.
Brent crude for April delivery LCOc1 fell 16 cents to
$110.90 per barrel by 1:54 p.m. EST <1854 GMT>. U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude CLc1 rose by 99 cents a barrel to $91.42,
driving Brent's premium to WTI down to $19.36, from $20.63 per
barrel on Wednesday.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)