--------------(8:41 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,311.72 +59.75 Nikkei 10,0014.17 -25.16 NASDAQ 3,050.39 +6.02 FTSE 5,958.34 -3.25 S&P 500 1,443.69 +7.88 Hang Seng 22,483.26 -176.52 SPI 200 Fut 4,623.00 +14.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7492 -0.051 US 30 YR Bond 2.9352 -0.048 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3197 1.3198 Yen US$ 83.91 83.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1640.80 Silver (Lon) 29.76 Gold (NY) 1641.8 Light Crude 88.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after U.S. House of Representative Speaker John Boehner conceded that his tax bill designed to help avert the "fiscal cliff" lacked the votes to pass. S&P 500 stock futures fell 1.6 percent, while Dow Jones stock futures and Nasdaq futures both lost 1.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied around nine-month highs on Thursday, pausing within reach of the psychologically key 6,000 points mark. The UK blue chip index closed down 0.05 percent or 3.3 points at 5,958.34, in sight of the 5,977.82 nine-month intraday high set the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average erased gains and turned lower on Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives abruptly recessed after failing to muster enough support for a "fiscal cliff" bill, souring sentiment and dragging down shares of exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 9,999.14 in late morning, after having risen as high as 10,175.06 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to open lower on Friday, with China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) leading losses among Chinese oil majors with a 2.4 percent fall. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,565.1. The China Enterprises index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro fell against the dollar on Friday as Republican House Speaker John Boehner abandoned his Bill to avoid the "fiscal cliff", conceding there weren't enough votes for it in the chamber. The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3208, pulling away from an eight-month high of $1.33085 that had been hit on Wednesday on trading platform EBS. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat, paring earlier gains mid-afternoon Thursday, as Wall Street stocks climbed to session highs on revived optimism about a coming budget deal that will avert a U.S. fiscal crisis, which curbed some bids for bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price with a yield of 1.803 percent. Earlier, they were up 11/32 with a yield 1.767 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold regained some footing on Friday as the euro stayed near an eight-month high against the dollar and talks to avoid a fiscal crisis in the United States seemed to stall again, but the metal was still on track for its fourth weekly fall. Gold was little changed at $1,647.06 an ounce by 0045 GMT after falling to its weakest level since August in the previous session on heavy liquidation by hedge funds and signs of an improving U.S. economy. U.S. gold for February rose $2.30 an ounce to $1,648.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday, but remained near a three-week low hit in the previous session as a mixed bag of U.S. economic data and uncertainty on whether the world's top economy could avoid an imminent fiscal calamity continued to drag. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.3 percent to $7,796 a tonne by 0102 GMT, on course for a 3.3 percent weekly decline, its biggest such loss since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures slid in choppy trading on Thursday as Republicans pushed their budget proposal but indicated their will to work with the Obama administration to resolve the nation's budget crisis. U.S. crude settled 0.17 percent higher at $90.13 a barrel, after trading between $89.26 to $90.54 a barrel in a thin market. Brent crude settled slightly lower, however, down 16 cents at $110.20 a barrel. Both crude futures posted a weekly gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)