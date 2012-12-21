--------------(8:41 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,311.72 +59.75 Nikkei 10,0014.17 -25.16
NASDAQ 3,050.39 +6.02 FTSE 5,958.34 -3.25
S&P 500 1,443.69 +7.88 Hang Seng 22,483.26 -176.52
SPI 200 Fut 4,623.00 +14.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.7492 -0.051 US 30 YR Bond 2.9352 -0.048
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3197 1.3198 Yen US$ 83.91 83.96
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1640.80 Silver (Lon) 29.76
Gold (NY) 1641.8 Light Crude 88.98
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after U.S.
House of Representative Speaker John Boehner conceded that his
tax bill designed to help avert the "fiscal cliff" lacked the
votes to pass.
S&P 500 stock futures fell 1.6 percent, while Dow
Jones stock futures and Nasdaq futures both lost
1.5 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied around
nine-month highs on Thursday, pausing within reach of the
psychologically key 6,000 points mark.
The UK blue chip index closed down 0.05 percent or 3.3
points at 5,958.34, in sight of the 5,977.82 nine-month intraday
high set the previous session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average erased gains and turned lower
on Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives abruptly recessed
after failing to muster enough support for a "fiscal cliff"
bill, souring sentiment and dragging down shares of exporters.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 9,999.14 in late
morning, after having risen as high as 10,175.06 earlier.
Hong Kong - Shares were set to open lower on Friday, with
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) leading
losses among Chinese oil majors with a 2.4 percent fall.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 22,565.1. The China Enterprises index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro fell against the dollar on Friday as
Republican House Speaker John Boehner abandoned his Bill to
avoid the "fiscal cliff", conceding there weren't enough votes
for it in the chamber.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3208, pulling away
from an eight-month high of $1.33085 that had been hit on
Wednesday on trading platform EBS.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat, paring
earlier gains mid-afternoon Thursday, as Wall Street stocks
climbed to session highs on revived optimism about a coming
budget deal that will avert a U.S. fiscal crisis, which curbed
some bids for bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32
in price with a yield of 1.803 percent. Earlier, they were up
11/32 with a yield 1.767 percent, down 4 basis points from late
on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold regained some footing on Friday as the euro
stayed near an eight-month high against the dollar and talks to
avoid a fiscal crisis in the United States seemed to stall
again, but the metal was still on track for its fourth weekly
fall.
Gold was little changed at $1,647.06 an ounce by 0045
GMT after falling to its weakest level since August in the
previous session on heavy liquidation by hedge funds and signs
of an improving U.S. economy.
U.S. gold for February rose $2.30 an ounce to
$1,648.20.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday, but remained
near a three-week low hit in the previous session as a mixed bag
of U.S. economic data and uncertainty on whether the world's top
economy could avoid an imminent fiscal calamity continued to
drag.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had climbed 0.3 percent to $7,796 a tonne by 0102 GMT, on course
for a 3.3 percent weekly decline, its biggest such loss since
early June.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent
futures slid in choppy trading on Thursday as Republicans pushed
their budget proposal but indicated their will to work with the
Obama administration to resolve the nation's budget crisis.
U.S. crude settled 0.17 percent higher at $90.13 a
barrel, after trading between $89.26 to $90.54 a barrel in a
thin market.
Brent crude settled slightly lower, however, down 16
cents at $110.20 a barrel. Both crude futures posted a weekly
gain.
