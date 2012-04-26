(UPDATE1)

SYDNEY, April 27 -----------------------(06:58/2058 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,375.20 +14.45 NZSX 50 3,520.82 +0.97.00 DJIA 13,204.62 +113.90 Nikkei 9,561.83 +0.82 NASDAQ 3,050.61 +20.98 FTSE 5,748.72 +29.83 S&P 500 1,399.98 +9.29 Hang Seng 20,809.71 +163.42 SPI 200 Fut 4,400.00 +19.00 CRB Index 303.28 +1.20

Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.710 -0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.944 -0.044 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.880 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.120 -0.033

Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0387 1.0380 NZD US$ 0.8145 0.8172 EUR US$ 1.3223 1.3236 Yen US$ 80.96 81.21

Commodities Gold (Lon) 1653.50 Silver (Lon) 30.700 Gold (NY) 1643.98 Light Crude 104.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Lockheed Martin, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to end unofficially at 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.29 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.98 points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.61.

LONDON - Britain's top shares pushed higher on Thursday, notching up a third session of gains as investors digested a big bag of blue chip results, with advances in oil majors outweighing a heavy fall in drugs firm AstraZeneca.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,748.72 after a choppy session, continuing its recovery following big falls on Monday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Thursday after dipping in and out of negative territory as a sluggish start to earnings season and wariness ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei ended at 9,561.83, while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 810.10.

SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open firm on Friday boosted by upbeat housing data in the U.S. and stronger-than-expected results from companies.

Share price index futures rose 19 points to 4,400.0, a 24.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index which closed at 4,375.20 on Thursday.

Focus will be on Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group releasing it's full year results. The bank has flagged a 25 percent fall in full earnings.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro rose versus the dollar in a volatile session on Thursday, boosted by signs of a pickup in the U.S. housing market that raised global risk appetite.

The euro rose 0.13 percent to $1.3239, just off the earlier three-week peak of $1.3263.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after disappointing data on jobless claims fueled worries about slowing U.S. economic growth, which would hold down inflation and keep alive the chances of more bond purchases from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold new debt securities due in April 2019 at 1.347 percent, the lowest yield at a seven-year auction.

On slightly above-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.97 percent, down 3 basis points on the day.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday on options-related buying and as investors bought riskier assets a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed was prepared to do more to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,656.89 an ounce by 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT). The metal has gained just over 1 percent during its three-day rise.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $18.20 at $1,660.50.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper rallied on Thursday to its highest in more than two weeks, fueled by a more optimistic economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and by strong technical momentum that may drive prices back toward their 2012 highs.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended at $8,322 per tonne versus a last bid of $8,205 on Wednesday. Gains were extended in after-hours business to $8,340, the highest since April 10.

In New York, the most-active July COMEX contract jumped 6.60 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $3.7735 per lb, after dealing between $3.6960 and $3.7845, another high dating back to April 10.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Thursday as a solid pickup in U.S. home sales added to economic optimism following the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow on Wednesday that it was prepared to take further stimulus action to keep the recovery going.

ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $119.92 a barrel, gaining 80 cents. It climbed earlier to a session high of $120.17, highest since April 16. Brent finished up for the third time in five sessions.

U.S. June crude futures gained 43 cents to settle at $104.55, after rising to a session high of $104.92, the highest since April 17 and just below its 50-day moving average of $105.06.

