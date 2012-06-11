-----------------------(08:30 / 0300 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,110 +38 NZSX 50 3,453.51 +4.04
DJIA 12,554.20 +93.24 Nikkei 8,616.79 +157.53
NASDAQ 2,858.42 +27.40 FTSE 5,435.08 -12.71
S&P 500 1,325.66 +10.67 Hang Seng 18,883.20 +380.86
SPI 200 Fut 4,110.00 +38.00 CRB Index 272.88 -1.13
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.708 +0.077 US 30 YR Bond 2.832 +0.089
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.2627 1.2631 Yen US$ 79.45 79.32
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1595.84 Silver (Lon) 28.70
Gold (NY) 1598 Light Crude 86
----------------------------------------------------------------
Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market ended Friday's session with
its best weekly gains of the year in a rally late in the day
after sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to ask the
euro zone on Saturday for money to bail out its troubled banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.24 points, or
0.75 percent, to end at 12,554.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 10.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,325.66.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.40 points, or 0.97
percent, to close at 2,858.42.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell back on Friday
after a two-day rally earlier in the week, as heavyweight mining
stocks were hit by fresh fears over the global economy and
traders sold off positions ahead of a possible weekend bailout
deal in Spain.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or
12.71 points, at 5,435.08 points. The index rose 3.3 percent
over the week and broke above a key technical level of 5,425
points but failed to advance beyond the next technical level of
5,500.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2
percent in early trade on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to loan Spain money to help its battered banks,
easing fears about an escalating crisis.
The Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,664.74 , with
Europe-related stocks such as Mazda Motor Corp seeing
some of the biggest gains as the yen eased against the euro.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose 2.1 percent on Monday
following Chinese economic data released at the weekend that was
not as bad as some had feared, as well as a bailout plan for
Spain's banks, raising the appetite for risky assets.
The Hang Seng index rose 384.3 points higher at
18,886.64. The China Enteprises index of top locally
listed firms rose 2.4 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday
after a downgrade to Spain's credit rating and signs of economic
weakness in Italy and Germany, leaving the single currency
vulnerable as euro zone risks increased.
The euro was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2508,
retreating from a two-week high of $1.2625 hit on Thursday after
a surprise interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices erased early gains on
Friday as expectations that Spain would ask for help to
recapitalize its banks over the weekend reduced fears over the
Euro zone breaking up and ebbed demand for the safe-haven debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields were last
unchanged in price to yield 1.64 percent after trading as low as
1.56 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday, reversing sharp initial
losses as uncertainty over an upcoming rescue plan for Spain's
troubled banks encouraged some safe-haven buying and prompted
investors to cover their bearish bets ahead of the weekend.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,592.44 an ounce by
1910 GMT on Friday, rebounding sharply from a one-week low of
$1,561.44 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$3.40 at $1,591.40 an ounce, with trading volume at about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - London copper fell Friday to its cheapest
level since December and U.S. copper futures likewise sank as
economic slowdown fears, amplified this week by a surprise rate
cut in China and a downgrade of Spain's credit rating, weighed
heavily.
London Metal Exchange three-month copper hit an
early trough at $7,233.25 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 19,
before ending off $200 at $7,295.
In New York, the COMEX July contract dropped 8.55
cents or 2.5 percent to settle at $3.2850 per lb, near the
bottom of its $3.2635 to $3.3685 session range.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped on Friday as the euro zone's
debt crisis and dimming hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus
reinforced concern about petroleum demand, but disappointing
talks between Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear agency limited losses.
Brent July crude fell a second day, dipping 46 cents
to settle at $99.47 a barrel, well above its $97.19 intraday
low.
U.S. July crude slipped 72 cents to settle at $84.10,
after falling as low as $82.
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)