-----------------------(06:41 / 2041 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,349.00 -34.71 NZSX 50 3,622.59 -40.75 DJIA 13,157.97 +100.51 Nikkei 9,070.76 -107.36 NASDAQ 3,069.79 +16.39 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00 S&P 500 1,411.13 +9.05 Hang Seng 19,880.03 -252.21 SPI 200 Fut 4,357.00 +25.00 CRB Index 306.04 -1.20 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.182 -0.013 US 10 YR Bond 1.687 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.707 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.800 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0423 1.0414 NZD US$ 0.8108 0.8119 EUR US$ 1.2511 1.2548 Yen US$ 78.69 78.59 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1667.00 Silver (Lon) 30.370 Gold (NY) 1669.85 Light Crude 96.15 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australian stock market trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.51 points, or 0.77 percent, to end at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 9.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,411.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 3,069.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index recovered in late trading on Friday to end flat after sources said the European Central Bank was considering setting yield band targets under a proposed bond buying programme, while bid rumours helped Marks & Spencer. The FTSE 100 index ended flat at 5,776.60 points after falling to a low of 5,739.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.2 percent on Friday, retreating from Thursday's three-month closing high as investors locked in gains as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve began to dim. The Nikkei closed down 107.36 points at 9,070.76, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,141.74 and its 26-week moving average at 9,146.18. T h e benchmark was down 1 percent this week, ending a two-week winning run. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday as hopes for more monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe were tempered by growth concerns in China. Australia's share price index futures gained 25 points to 4,357, an 8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,348.99 on Friday. Reporting season continues with Billabong and Toll Holdings to release results on Friday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in five sessions on Friday, retreating from a seven-week high hit the previous day as questions about how policymakers plan to contain the debt crisis had investors curbing recent enthusiasm for the currency. The euro last traded at $1.2518, down 0.3 percent and below Thursday's peak of $1.2589, its highest since early July. Despite Friday's losses, it has gained 1.5 percent this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - This week's U.S. Treasuries market rally paused on Friday after a report on a possible new plan to stem Europe's debt crisis offset bets the Federal Reserve will soon embark on more monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly from 1.67 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices ended flat on Friday as the market took a breather after surging to a four-month high on Thursday on fresh hopes for a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus. Spot gold was down 3 cents at $1,670.01 an ounce by 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT). It hit $1,674.80 on Thursday, its highest price since April. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Friday, largely tracking a volatile euro versus the dollar, but cut its losses later in the day on hopes that European policymakers were perhaps gaining an upper hand in containing the region's long-standing debt problem. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper fell $44.50 to end at $7,640 a tonne, backing away from the previous session's one-month high of $7,720.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday after a report that the International Energy Agency is likely to tap strategic oil reserves as soon as September, dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan. Brent October crude fell $1.42 to settle at $113.95 a barrel, having dropped to $113 after reaching $115.28. Brent fell 12 cents on the week, snapping a string of three straight weekly gains. For a full report, double click on - - - -