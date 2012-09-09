-----------------------(06:53 / 2053 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,325.84 +12.95 NZSX 50 3,722.18 +28.64
DJIA 13,306.64 +14.64 Nikkei 8,871.65 +191.08
NASDAQ 3,136.42 +0.61 FTSE 5,794.80 +17.46
S&P 500 1,437.92 +5.80 Hang Seng 19,209.30 +592.86
SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 311.67 +2.78
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.085 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.668 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.660 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.821 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0365 1.0322 NZD US$ 0.8107 0.8030
EUR US$ 1.2807 1.2636 Yen US$ 78.25 78.94
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1728.00 Silver (Lon) 32.220
Gold (NY) 1736.00 Light Crude 96.42
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on
Friday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply
disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64
points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,136.42.
- - - -
LONDON - Strength in miners and financials outpaced falls in
defensives as Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, extending the
previous session's propitious gains, as the risk-on trade
prevailed after weak U.S. jobs data heightened the prospects for
more economic stimulus.
London's blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or 0.3
percent, at 5,794.80, having added 2.1 percent on Thursday after
ECB president Mario Draghi sparked a risk-on trade frenzy when
he announced the launch a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries'
borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.2 percent on
Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months,
after the European Central Bank outlined its bond buying scheme
in an attempt to draw a line under the region's debt crisis.
The Nikkei advanced 191.08 points to 8,871.65, breaking
above its 75-day moving average at 8,773.26 but failing to push
through resistance at 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its
rally from July 25 to Aug. 20.
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are poised to open higher on
Monday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will move to stimulate
the stuttering economy this week after a disappointing rise in
jobs in August.
Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,349, a
23.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday, recovering from
one-month lows.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar dropped to a near four-month low
against the euro on Friday after a smaller-than-expected rise in
U.S. jobs for August reinforced the view the Federal Reserve
will inject more stimulus into the sluggish economy.
The euro rose as high as $1.2814 against the dollar,
its strongest since late May, knocking out reported option
barriers at $1.2660 and $1.2700. It last traded at $1.2811, up
1.4 percent.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations
that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond buying program
when it meets next week, though price gains were capped as some
investors remained skeptical.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields initially
dropped as low as 1.59 percent, down from around 1.73 percent
before the data was released. They later rose back to 1.67
percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold shot up 2 percent on Friday for the second
time in two weeks, hitting six-month highs as a tepid U.S. jobs
report strengthened expectations of further monetary easing by
the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold ended the day up 2.06 percent at $1,736 per
ounce, having touched its highest level since February. Copper
also rallied while the dollar dived more than 1 percent.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose to a near four-month peak on Friday,
driven by stimulus hopes in the United States, China's approval
of a multibillion dollar infrastructure program and the European
Central Bank's plan to stem the region's three-year-old debt
crisis.
COMEX copper for December delivery shot up 12.85
cents, or 3.65 percent, to settle at $3.6450 per lb, its highest
level on a closing basis since May 11.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading
after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the
dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum
demand.
Brent October crude rose 76 cents to settle at
$114.25 a barrel, having swung between $112.34 and $114.65.
U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a
barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after
trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session.
- - - -