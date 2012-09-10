-----------------------(08:47 / 2047 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,333.77 +7.93 NZSX 50 3,726.90 +4.72 DJIA 13,254.29 -52.35 Nikkei 8,869.37 -2.28 NASDAQ 3,104.02 -32.40 FTSE 5,793.20 -1.60 S&P 500 1,429.08 -8.84 Hang Seng 19,827.17 +25.01 SPI 200 Fut 4,318.00 -13.00 CRB Index 313.24 +1.57 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.068 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.656 -0.012 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.602 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.806 -0.016 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0333 1.0352 NZD US$ 0.8085 0.8108 EUR US$ 1.2759 1.2785 Yen US$ 78.26 78.24 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1732.00 Silver (Lon) 33.600 Gold (NY) 1735.89 Light Crude 96.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street edged lower on Monday, led by weakness in technology shares as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve this week. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.75 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,292.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.92 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,434.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.60 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,112.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks outweighed strength in risk-sensitive cyclicals, such as miners, and investors positioned for more newsflow out of Europe and the United States. The FTSE 100 closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,793.20, with the index yo-yoing in a tight range around the psychologically important 5,800 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average closed flat on Monday, with losses from exporters hurt by a strong yen cancelling out gains for China-related firms boosted by the country's infrastructure drive. The Nikkei ended down 0.03 percent at 8,869.37 after rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months, on the back of the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted euro zone countries to tackle the bloc's debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set to open lower on Tuesday as investors book profits on a rally in the past week, but losses may be limited as the possibility of U.S. monetary policy easing later in the week could be positive for riskier assets. Stock index futures slipped 0.2 percent to 4,322.0, an 11.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . Shares rose 0.2 percent on Monday, led by gains in miners, which were boosted after China approved massive infrastructure plans. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting a session low, as investors opted to book profits following three straight days of robust gains and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. Against the dollar, the euro fell as low as $1.2756 and last traded at $1.2764, down 0.3 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as investors bet on the increasing likelihood of a third Federal Reserve bond purchase program, which stoked worries of higher inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 1.68 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. The 10-year yield touched 1.59 percent on Friday in reaction to the disappointing jobs figures. Thirty-year bonds yields, which are bearing the brunt of inflation fears, increased to 2.84 percent, up from a low of 2.71 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold eased on Monday as investors took profits, but the metal stayed near six-month highs after last week's disappointing U.S. payrolls data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could unveil new stimulus as early as Thursday. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,731.01 an ounce by 1540 GMT, having risen 2.7 percent last week, racking up a third consecutive weekly increase and its longest stretch of weekly gains since the start of the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose to its highest level in four months on Monday, driven by the increased likelihood of more economic stimulus in China and the United States, two of the world's top consumers of the metal. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 4.35 cents, or more than 1 percent, to settle at $3.6885 per lb, after dealing between $3.6330 and $3.70, its priciest level since May 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading, settling a few cents higher, as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy countered pressure from weak Chinese data that raised concerns about demand for oil. U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $96.54 a barrel, after slumping to $95.34, with the session peak of $96.63 only 2 cents above the $96.61 200-day moving average. Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $114.81 a barrel, having traded from $113.92 to $115.05. For a full report, double click on - - - -