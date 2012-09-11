-----------------------(07:26 / 1926 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,325.79 -7.97 NZSX 50 3,744.96 +18.06
DJIA 13,318.21 +63.92 Nikkei 8,807.38 -61.99
NASDAQ 3,100.03 -3.99 FTSE 5,792.19 -1.01
S&P 500 1,432.58 +3.50 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +30.71
SPI 200 Fut 4,343.00 +19.00 CRB Index 314.90 +1.66
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.088 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.689 +0.034
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.598 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.834 +0.028
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0435 1.0347 NZD US$ 0.8179 0.8101
EUR US$ 1.2858 1.2804 Yen US$ 77.71 78.19
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1736.75 Silver (Lon) 33.520
Gold (NY) 1724.79 Light Crude 97.01
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones
industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on
expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to
prop up a sagging economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.26 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 13,328.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 4.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,433.63. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 point, or 0.01
percent, to 3,103.71.
LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end
flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a
German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S.
Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong
bets.
The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02
percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of
5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on
Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the
European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so
far this year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average sagged on Tuesday as
investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier stocks,
awaiting a ruling from German's constitutional court on the
legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held
above its 75-day moving average support level at 8,780.30.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major
currencies on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will
soon unveil new economic stimulus measures and losses
accelerated after Moody's Investors Service raised fears about a
credit rating downgrade of the United States.
The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.8 percent on
the day, after earlier hitting a peak of $1.2871, its highest
since May 14 after it rose above its 200-day moving average
around $1.2834.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, a day
ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected
to result in a third round of bond purchases and as investors
prepared for $66 billion in new U.S. government debt supply this
week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded around
10.5/32 lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.69 percent,
up 3.6 basis points from late on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose toward a six-month high on
Tuesday, lifted by a weak dollar following Moody's warning on
U.S. creditworthiness and strong investment buying in gold
exchange-traded products.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,731.20 an ounce by
1559 GMT. The price has risen 2.5 percent so far in September to
hover near its highest in six months.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper ended higher for the third straight
session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell
and investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures
soon.
In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose
0.85 cent to settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between
$3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the highest since May 10.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will
provide additional monetary stimulus to bolster the economy put
pressure on the dollar and supported oil prices.
U.S. October crude rose 63 cents, or 0.65 percent, to
settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average
of $96.61 and having traded from $96.08 to $97.31.
Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at
$115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46.
