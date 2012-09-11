-----------------------(07:26 / 1926 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,325.79 -7.97 NZSX 50 3,744.96 +18.06 DJIA 13,318.21 +63.92 Nikkei 8,807.38 -61.99 NASDAQ 3,100.03 -3.99 FTSE 5,792.19 -1.01 S&P 500 1,432.58 +3.50 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +30.71 SPI 200 Fut 4,343.00 +19.00 CRB Index 314.90 +1.66 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.088 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.689 +0.034 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.598 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.834 +0.028 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0435 1.0347 NZD US$ 0.8179 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2858 1.2804 Yen US$ 77.71 78.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1736.75 Silver (Lon) 33.520 Gold (NY) 1724.79 Light Crude 97.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to prop up a sagging economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,328.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,433.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,103.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S. Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong bets. The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02 percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of 5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average sagged on Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier stocks, awaiting a ruling from German's constitutional court on the legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held above its 75-day moving average support level at 8,780.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon unveil new economic stimulus measures and losses accelerated after Moody's Investors Service raised fears about a credit rating downgrade of the United States. The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.8 percent on the day, after earlier hitting a peak of $1.2871, its highest since May 14 after it rose above its 200-day moving average around $1.2834. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to result in a third round of bond purchases and as investors prepared for $66 billion in new U.S. government debt supply this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded around 10.5/32 lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.69 percent, up 3.6 basis points from late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose toward a six-month high on Tuesday, lifted by a weak dollar following Moody's warning on U.S. creditworthiness and strong investment buying in gold exchange-traded products. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,731.20 an ounce by 1559 GMT. The price has risen 2.5 percent so far in September to hover near its highest in six months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell and investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures soon. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 0.85 cent to settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between $3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the highest since May 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will provide additional monetary stimulus to bolster the economy put pressure on the dollar and supported oil prices. U.S. October crude rose 63 cents, or 0.65 percent, to settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of $96.61 and having traded from $96.08 to $97.31. Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. For a full report, double click on - - - -