Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,325.79 -7.97 NZSX 50 3,744.96 +18.06
DJIA 13,323.36 +69.07 Nikkei 8,807.38 -61.99
NASDAQ 3,104.53 +0.50 FTSE 5,792.19 -1.01
S&P 500 1,433.56 +4.48 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +30.71
SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 +16.00 CRB Index 314.90 +1.66
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.088 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.701 +0.046
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.615 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.853 +0.047
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0429 1.0347 NZD US$ 0.8170 0.8101
EUR US$ 1.2855 1.2804 Yen US$ 77.73 78.19
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1736.75 Silver (Lon) 33.520
Gold (NY) 1724.79 Light Crude 96.79
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones
industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on
expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to
prop up a sagging economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.26 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 13,328.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 4.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,433.63. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 point, or 0.01
percent, to 3,103.71.
LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end
flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a
German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S.
Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong
bets.
The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02
percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of
5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on
Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the
European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so
far this year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average sagged on Tuesday as
investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier stocks,
awaiting a ruling from German's constitutional court on the
legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held
above its 75-day moving average support level at 8,780.30.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on
Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to prop up a
sagging economic recovery.
Australian share price index futures rose 0.4
percent, to 4,340, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,325.7 on Tuesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major
currencies on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will
soon announce new stimulus measures and losses accelerated after
Moody's Investors Service raised fears about a credit rating
downgrade of the United States.
The euro last traded at $1.2858, up 0.8 percent on
the day, after earlier hitting a peak of $1.2871, its highest
since May 14 after it rose above its 200-day moving average
around $1.2834.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders
prepared for this week's wave of public and private debt supply,
a day ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting
that is expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR last traded 10/32
lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.690 percent, up 3.6
basis points from late Monday.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 22/32 at 98-6/32,
yielding 2.840 percent, up 3.4 basis points on the day. The
30-year bond earlier fell more than 1 point.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose toward a six-month high on
Tuesday as the dollar fell following a warning by Moody's
Investors Service on U.S. creditworthiness while gold
exchange-traded products were in demand by investors.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,731.66 an ounce by
2:55 a.m. EDT (1855 GMT). The price has risen 2.5 percent so far
in September to hover near its highest in six months.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$3.10 at $1,734.90 an ounce, with trading volume currently at
about 40 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper ended higher for the third straight
session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell
and investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures
soon.
In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose
0.85 cent to settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between
$3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the highest since May 10.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster
the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone
rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude
futures.
Brent October crude rose 59 cents to settle at
$115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. The
Brent October contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. October crude pushed 63 cents higher to settle
at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of
$96.61, a closely watched technical indicator.
