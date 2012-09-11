-----------------------(07:26 / 1926 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,325.79 -7.97 NZSX 50 3,744.96 +18.06 DJIA 13,323.36 +69.07 Nikkei 8,807.38 -61.99 NASDAQ 3,104.53 +0.50 FTSE 5,792.19 -1.01 S&P 500 1,433.56 +4.48 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +30.71 SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 +16.00 CRB Index 314.90 +1.66 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.088 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.701 +0.046 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.615 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.853 +0.047 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0429 1.0347 NZD US$ 0.8170 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2855 1.2804 Yen US$ 77.73 78.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1736.75 Silver (Lon) 33.520 Gold (NY) 1724.79 Light Crude 96.79 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australian stock market trend and update numbers throughout. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to prop up a sagging economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,328.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,433.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,103.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S. Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong bets. The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02 percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of 5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average sagged on Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier stocks, awaiting a ruling from German's constitutional court on the legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held above its 75-day moving average support level at 8,780.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to prop up a sagging economic recovery. Australian share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, to 4,340, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,325.7 on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon announce new stimulus measures and losses accelerated after Moody's Investors Service raised fears about a credit rating downgrade of the United States. The euro last traded at $1.2858, up 0.8 percent on the day, after earlier hitting a peak of $1.2871, its highest since May 14 after it rose above its 200-day moving average around $1.2834. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders prepared for this week's wave of public and private debt supply, a day ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR last traded 10/32 lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.690 percent, up 3.6 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 22/32 at 98-6/32, yielding 2.840 percent, up 3.4 basis points on the day. The 30-year bond earlier fell more than 1 point. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose toward a six-month high on Tuesday as the dollar fell following a warning by Moody's Investors Service on U.S. creditworthiness while gold exchange-traded products were in demand by investors. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,731.66 an ounce by 2:55 a.m. EDT (1855 GMT). The price has risen 2.5 percent so far in September to hover near its highest in six months. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $3.10 at $1,734.90 an ounce, with trading volume currently at about 40 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell and investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures soon. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 0.85 cent to settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between $3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the highest since May 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude futures. Brent October crude rose 59 cents to settle at $115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. The Brent October contract expires on Thursday. U.S. October crude pushed 63 cents higher to settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of $96.61, a closely watched technical indicator. For a full report, double click on - - - -