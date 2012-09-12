-----------------------(07:25 / 1925 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,361.25 +35.46 NZSX 50 3,789.72 +44.76
DJIA 13,327.63 +4.27 Nikkei 8,959.96 +152.58
NASDAQ 3,103.31 -1.22 FTSE 5,782.08 -10.11
S&P 500 1,434.44 +0.88 Hang Seng 20,075.39 +217.51
SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 -13.00 CRB Index 315.70 +0.80
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.138 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.754 +0.054
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.623 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.917 +0.064
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0450 1.0470 NZD US$ 0.8191 0.8202
EUR US$ 1.2893 1.2872 Yen US$ 77.84 77.89
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1737.00 Silver (Lon) 33.930
Gold (NY) 1731.64 Light Crude 96.80
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street erased gains, with all three major
indexes turning negative in late afternoon trading on Wednesday
as investors booked profits on recent gains before a policy
announcement from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.82 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 13,320.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 0.34 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,433.22. The Nasdaq
Composite Index shed 4.66 points, or 0.15 percent, to
3,099.86.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as
optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of
the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on
the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly
anticipated stimulus.
The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German
court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is
finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high
on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the
U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality
of the euro zone's bailout funds.
The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking
above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July
25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at
8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro reached a four-month peak against the
dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court
approved the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact,
allaying fears about the region's three-year-old debt crisis.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after
Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund,
reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. bonds, and on
disappointing results at a 10-year government note auction.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in
price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday
and the highest yields since August 22.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Platinum rose almost 3 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest one-day rally in a month, boosted by supply fears after
sprawling labor unrest halted production at some mines in top
platinum producer South Africa.
Spot platinum rose 2.8 percent to $1,644.74 an ounce
by 1810 GMT, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 16.
Wednesday's high of $1,654.49 marked its best level in five
months.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper eked out a minor gain on Wednesday,
while prices in New York eased as both markets sat idle in
anticipation of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve the following day.
COMEX copper for December delivery peaked at $3.7315
per lb, its priciest level since May 8, before surrendering that
gain to end down 0.45 cent at $3.6925 per lb.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
rose $6 to close at $8,096 a tonne, backing away from an
intraday peak of $8,170, another high dating to early May.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil slipped in choppy trading on Wednesday
as data showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. crude inventories
pulled prices back after they received a lift from a German
court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout
fund.
U.S. October crude fell 16 cents, or 0.16 percent, to
settle at $97.01 a barrel, having traded from $96.31 to $98.06.
Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent,
to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to
$116.67.
- - - -