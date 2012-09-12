-----------------------(07:25 / 1925 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,361.25 +35.46 NZSX 50 3,789.72 +44.76 DJIA 13,327.63 +4.27 Nikkei 8,959.96 +152.58 NASDAQ 3,103.31 -1.22 FTSE 5,782.08 -10.11 S&P 500 1,434.44 +0.88 Hang Seng 20,075.39 +217.51 SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 -13.00 CRB Index 315.70 +0.80 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.138 +0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.754 +0.054 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.623 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.917 +0.064 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0450 1.0470 NZD US$ 0.8191 0.8202 EUR US$ 1.2893 1.2872 Yen US$ 77.84 77.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1737.00 Silver (Lon) 33.930 Gold (NY) 1731.64 Light Crude 96.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street erased gains, with all three major indexes turning negative in late afternoon trading on Wednesday as investors booked profits on recent gains before a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.82 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,320.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.34 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,433.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.66 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,099.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly anticipated stimulus. The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout funds. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro reached a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact, allaying fears about the region's three-year-old debt crisis. The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. bonds, and on disappointing results at a 10-year government note auction. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday and the highest yields since August 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Platinum rose almost 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rally in a month, boosted by supply fears after sprawling labor unrest halted production at some mines in top platinum producer South Africa. Spot platinum rose 2.8 percent to $1,644.74 an ounce by 1810 GMT, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 16. Wednesday's high of $1,654.49 marked its best level in five months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper eked out a minor gain on Wednesday, while prices in New York eased as both markets sat idle in anticipation of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve the following day. COMEX copper for December delivery peaked at $3.7315 per lb, its priciest level since May 8, before surrendering that gain to end down 0.45 cent at $3.6925 per lb. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper rose $6 to close at $8,096 a tonne, backing away from an intraday peak of $8,170, another high dating to early May. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil slipped in choppy trading on Wednesday as data showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. crude inventories pulled prices back after they received a lift from a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund. U.S. October crude fell 16 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $97.01 a barrel, having traded from $96.31 to $98.06. Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to $116.67. For a full report, double click on - - - -