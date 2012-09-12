(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook)
S&P/ASX 200 4,361.25 +35.46
NZSX 50 3,789.72 +0.00
DJIA 13,333.35 +9.99 Nikkei 8,959.96 +152.58
NASDAQ 3,114.31 +9.79 FTSE 5,782.08 -10.11
S&P 500 1,436.56 +3.00 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +217.51
SPI 200 Fut 4,360.00 -4.00 CRB Index 315.70 +0.80
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.130 -0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.758 +0.057
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.645 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.918 +0.065
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0467 1.0470 NZD US$ 0.8198 0.8202
EUR US$ 1.2898 1.2872 Yen US$ 77.83 77.89
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1737.00 Silver (Lon) 33.930
Gold (NY) 1731.64 Light Crude 96.87
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday,
erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a
Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus
to boost the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32
percent, to 3,114.31.
LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as
optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of
the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on
the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly
anticipated stimulus.
The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German
court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is
finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high
on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the
U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality
of the euro zone's bailout funds.
The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking
above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July
25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at
8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks will see a flat opening on
Thursday, as investors have digested optimism over the German
constitutional ruling in favor of the European bailout scheme
overnight and remain concerned about the upcoming Federal
Reserve stimulus decision.
Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent, or 4 points lower, to 4,360, a 1.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 0.8 percent to 4,361.3 on Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose to a four-month peak against the
dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court
approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, leaving currency
sentiment to hinge on an upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus
decision.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with
longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks
after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout
fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in
price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday
and the highest yields since August 22.
Thirty-year bonds were down 1-7/32 in price to
yield 2.915 percent, up 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close
and the highest since Aug. 21.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Platinum rose almost 3 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest one-day rally in a month, boosted by supply fears after
sprawling labor unrest halted production at some mines in top
platinum producer South Africa.
Spot platinum rose 2.8 percent to $1,644.74 an ounce
by 1810 GMT, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 16.
Wednesday's high of $1,654.49 marked its best level in five
months.
Gold was up by just pennies, retreating after hitting a
six-month high during the session. Some investors scaled back
their bullish bets before a Federal Reserve decision on Thursday
about new economic stimulus.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper eked out a minor gain on Wednesday,
while prices in New York eased as both markets sat idle in
anticipation of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve the following day.
COMEX copper for December delivery peaked at $3.7315
per lb, its priciest level since May 8, before surrendering that
gain to end down 0.45 cent at $3.6925 per lb.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
rose $6 to close at $8,096 a tonne, backing away from an
intraday peak of $8,170, another high dating to early May.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a German
court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout
fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices
before data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed
gains.
Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent,
to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to
$116.67.
