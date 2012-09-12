(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:42 / 2042GMT)-----------------------Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,361.25 +35.46 NZSX 50 3,789.72 +0.00 DJIA 13,333.35 +9.99 Nikkei 8,959.96 +152.58 NASDAQ 3,114.31 +9.79 FTSE 5,782.08 -10.11 S&P 500 1,436.56 +3.00 Hang Seng 19,857.88 +217.51 SPI 200 Fut 4,360.00 -4.00 CRB Index 315.70 +0.80 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.130 -0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.758 +0.057 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.645 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.918 +0.065 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0467 1.0470 NZD US$ 0.8198 0.8202 EUR US$ 1.2898 1.2872 Yen US$ 77.83 77.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1737.00 Silver (Lon) 33.930 Gold (NY) 1731.64 Light Crude 96.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly anticipated stimulus. The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout funds. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks will see a flat opening on Thursday, as investors have digested optimism over the German constitutional ruling in favor of the European bailout scheme overnight and remain concerned about the upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus decision. Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent, or 4 points lower, to 4,360, a 1.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent to 4,361.3 on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose to a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, leaving currency sentiment to hinge on an upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus decision. The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since mid-May, blowing past reported option barriers at $1.2900. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday and the highest yields since August 22. Thirty-year bonds were down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.915 percent, up 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close and the highest since Aug. 21. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Platinum rose almost 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rally in a month, boosted by supply fears after sprawling labor unrest halted production at some mines in top platinum producer South Africa. Spot platinum rose 2.8 percent to $1,644.74 an ounce by 1810 GMT, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 16. Wednesday's high of $1,654.49 marked its best level in five months. Gold was up by just pennies, retreating after hitting a six-month high during the session. Some investors scaled back their bullish bets before a Federal Reserve decision on Thursday about new economic stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper eked out a minor gain on Wednesday, while prices in New York eased as both markets sat idle in anticipation of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve the following day. COMEX copper for December delivery peaked at $3.7315 per lb, its priciest level since May 8, before surrendering that gain to end down 0.45 cent at $3.6925 per lb. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper rose $6 to close at $8,096 a tonne, backing away from an intraday peak of $8,170, another high dating to early May. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed gains. Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to $116.67. For a full report, double click on - - - -