Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose to its highest intraday level
since January 2008 and the Nasdaq climbed 1 percent after the
U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
program.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.33 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 13,428.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 11.61 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,448.17. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 29.17 points, or 0.94
percent, to 3,143.49.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a
three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus
action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed
merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical
picture.
Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central
Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to
support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the
FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800
mark, opening the door to more gains.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to end just
below the key 9,000 mark on mounting expectations of fresh
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with big gains for
shippers and Apple suppliers buoying the market.
The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,995.15, but
faced resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,998.64.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro extended gains against the dollar on
Thursday, rising above $1.30 for the first time in four months
as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke discussed the U.S.
central bank's decision to unleash another aggressive stimulus
program to bolter the economy.
The euro hit a high of $1.3001, its highest since May
9. It last traded at $1.2994, up 0.7 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gave up early gains
and fell sharply on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced
a third big round of stimulus aimed squarely at lowering
stubborn unemployment.
Thirty-year bonds traded 1-05/32 lower to yield
2.979 percent, after the yield briefly pierced 3 percent for the
first time in about four months.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold surged 2 percent to $1,770 an ounce on
Thursday, scaling a six-month high, after the Federal Reserve
launched another aggressive stimulus program.
Spot gold jumped 2 percent to $1,766.40 an ounce as
of 1758 GMT after hitting a high of $1,772.11, within striking
distance of a 2012 high of $1,790, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold
futures for December delivery settled up $38.40 at
$1,772.10 an ounce in very heavy volume.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose to fresh four-month highs in choppy
trade late on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
another aggressive stimulus plan to buy mortgage-related debt
and other assets until the outlook for jobs improves.
COMEX copper for December delivery settled up 1.75
cents at $3.71 per lb, but pushed higher in late electronic
trade to a new four-month peak at $3.7465.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
ended down $21 at $8,075 a tonne before rallying in
after-hours business to $8,200.50, its priciest since May 8.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, extending
gains for a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40
billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs
improves.
Front-month October Brent crude rose 94 cents to
settle at $116.90 a barrel, marking the sixth straight session
the international benchmark has traded higher. The more actively
traded November contract gained 55 cents to settle at $115.88 a
barrel.
U.S. crude rose $1.30 to settle at $98.31 a barrel,
off earlier highs of $98.58, the highest since $102.72 on May 4.
