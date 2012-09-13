-----------------------(07:22 / 1922 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,339.42 -21.83 NZSX 50 3,786.04 -3.68 DJIA 13,523.45 +190.10 Nikkei 8,995.15 +35.19 NASDAQ 3,155.47 +41.15 FTSE 5,819.92 +37.84 S&P 500 1,457.98 +21.42 Hang Seng 20,047.63 -27.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,388.00 +40.00 CRB Index 317.45 +1.75 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.128 -0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.730 -0.028 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.673 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.938 +0.018 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0535 1.0452 NZD US$ 0.8297 0.8203 EUR US$ 1.2978 1.2913 Yen US$ 77.54 77.71 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.25 Silver (Lon) 33.000 Gold (NY) 1731.00 Light Crude 97.95 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose to its highest intraday level since January 2008 and the Nasdaq climbed 1 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.33 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,428.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.61 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,448.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 29.17 points, or 0.94 percent, to 3,143.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical picture. Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800 mark, opening the door to more gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to end just below the key 9,000 mark on mounting expectations of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with big gains for shippers and Apple suppliers buoying the market. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,995.15, but faced resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,998.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, rising above $1.30 for the first time in four months as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke discussed the U.S. central bank's decision to unleash another aggressive stimulus program to bolter the economy. The euro hit a high of $1.3001, its highest since May 9. It last traded at $1.2994, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gave up early gains and fell sharply on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a third big round of stimulus aimed squarely at lowering stubborn unemployment. Thirty-year bonds traded 1-05/32 lower to yield 2.979 percent, after the yield briefly pierced 3 percent for the first time in about four months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold surged 2 percent to $1,770 an ounce on Thursday, scaling a six-month high, after the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program. Spot gold jumped 2 percent to $1,766.40 an ounce as of 1758 GMT after hitting a high of $1,772.11, within striking distance of a 2012 high of $1,790, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $38.40 at $1,772.10 an ounce in very heavy volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose to fresh four-month highs in choppy trade late on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another aggressive stimulus plan to buy mortgage-related debt and other assets until the outlook for jobs improves. COMEX copper for December delivery settled up 1.75 cents at $3.71 per lb, but pushed higher in late electronic trade to a new four-month peak at $3.7465. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended down $21 at $8,075 a tonne before rallying in after-hours business to $8,200.50, its priciest since May 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, extending gains for a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs improves. Front-month October Brent crude rose 94 cents to settle at $116.90 a barrel, marking the sixth straight session the international benchmark has traded higher. The more actively traded November contract gained 55 cents to settle at $115.88 a barrel. U.S. crude rose $1.30 to settle at $98.31 a barrel, off earlier highs of $98.58, the highest since $102.72 on May 4. For a full report, double click on - - - -