(UPDATE1) ---------------------(06:48 / 2048 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,339.42 -21.83 NZSX 50 3,786.04 -3.68 DJIA 13,539.86 +206.51 Nikkei 8,995.15 +35.19 NASDAQ 3,155.83 +41.51 FTSE 5,819.92 +37.84 S&P 500 1,459.99 +23.43 Hang Seng 20,047.63 -27.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,381.00 +33.00 CRB Index 317.45 +1.75 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.118 -0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.720 -0.038 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.650 -0.025 US 30 YR Bond 2.928 +0.009 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0542 1.0452 NZD US$ 0.8312 0.8203 EUR US$ 1.2987 1.2913 Yen US$ 77.48 77.71 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.25 Silver (Lon) 33.000 Gold (NY) 1731.00 Light Crude 98.04 -------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since November 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical picture. Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800 mark, opening the door to more gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to end just below the key 9,000 mark on mounting expectations of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with big gains for shippers and Apple suppliers buoying the market. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,995.15, but faced resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,998.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set for a positive start on Friday following a strong lead from Wall Street over night as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the enconomy boosting stocks. Local share price index futures rose 33 points to 4, 381 a 41.58 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 indux which fell 21.83 points to 4,339.42, according to the latest data, in turnover that was about 20 percent below average. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell broadly in choppy trade on Thursday, hitting a seven-month low against the yen and a four-month trough versus the euro as the Federal Reserve announced another aggressive stimulus program to bolter the U.S. economy. The euro last traded at $1.2984, up 0.7 percent on the day and its highest since May 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the Treasury buys many had expected. The Fed statement initially sent prices for 10- and 30-year debt sharply down, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recovered to end the day higher. The 30-year bond dropped, but ended off the day's lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold surged 2 percent to $1,770 an ounce on Thursday, scaling a six-month high, after the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program. Spot gold jumped 2 percent to $1,766.40 an ounce as of 1758 GMT after hitting a high of $1,772.11, within striking distance of a 2012 high of $1,790, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $38.40 at $1,772.10 an ounce in very heavy volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose to fresh four-month highs in choppy trade late on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another aggressive stimulus plan to buy mortgage-related debt and other assets until the outlook for jobs improves. COMEX copper for December delivery settled up 1.75 cents at $3.71 per lb, but pushed higher in late electronic trade to a new four-month peak at $3.7465. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended down $21 at $8,075 a tonne before rallying in after-hours business to $8,200.50, its priciest since May 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal Reserve's launch of another stimulus program weakened the dollar. Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81 percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48, the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3. For a full report, double click on - - - -