(UPDATE1)
---------------------(06:48 / 2048 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,339.42 -21.83 NZSX 50 3,786.04 -3.68
DJIA 13,539.86 +206.51 Nikkei 8,995.15 +35.19
NASDAQ 3,155.83 +41.51 FTSE 5,819.92 +37.84
S&P 500 1,459.99 +23.43 Hang Seng 20,047.63 -27.76
SPI 200 Fut 4,381.00 +33.00 CRB Index 317.45 +1.75
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.118 -0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.720 -0.038
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.650 -0.025 US 30 YR Bond 2.928 +0.009
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0542 1.0452 NZD US$ 0.8312 0.8203
EUR US$ 1.2987 1.2913 Yen US$ 77.48 77.71
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1733.25 Silver (Lon) 33.000
Gold (NY) 1731.00 Light Crude 98.04
--------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan
to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back
into the market.
The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels
since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since
November 2000.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a
three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus
action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed
merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical
picture.
Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central
Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to
support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the
FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800
mark, opening the door to more gains.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to end just
below the key 9,000 mark on mounting expectations of fresh
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with big gains for
shippers and Apple suppliers buoying the market.
The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,995.15, but
faced resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,998.64.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set for a positive start on
Friday following a strong lead from Wall Street over night as
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to
stimulate the enconomy boosting stocks.
Local share price index futures rose 33 points to
4, 381 a 41.58 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 indux
which fell 21.83 points to 4,339.42, according to the
latest data, in turnover that was about 20 percent below
average.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar fell broadly in
choppy trade on Thursday, hitting a seven-month low against the
yen and a four-month trough versus the euro as the Federal
Reserve announced another aggressive stimulus program to bolter
the U.S. economy.
The euro last traded at $1.2984, up 0.7 percent on
the day and its highest since May 9.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus
comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the
Treasury buys many had expected.
The Fed statement initially sent prices for 10- and 30-year
debt sharply down, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
recovered to end the day higher. The 30-year bond
dropped, but ended off the day's lows.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold surged 2 percent to $1,770 an ounce on
Thursday, scaling a six-month high, after the Federal Reserve
launched another aggressive stimulus program.
Spot gold jumped 2 percent to $1,766.40 an ounce as
of 1758 GMT after hitting a high of $1,772.11, within striking
distance of a 2012 high of $1,790, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold
futures for December delivery settled up $38.40 at
$1,772.10 an ounce in very heavy volume.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose to fresh four-month highs in choppy
trade late on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
another aggressive stimulus plan to buy mortgage-related debt
and other assets until the outlook for jobs improves.
COMEX copper for December delivery settled up 1.75
cents at $3.71 per lb, but pushed higher in late electronic
trade to a new four-month peak at $3.7465.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
ended down $21 at $8,075 a tonne before rallying in
after-hours business to $8,200.50, its priciest since May 8.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on
Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal
Reserve's launch of another stimulus program weakened the
dollar.
Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81
percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48,
the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -