-----------------------(07:11 / 1911 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,389.96 +50.54 NZSX 50 3,792.34 +6.30 DJIA 13,593.37 +53.51 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24 NASDAQ 3,183.95 +28.12 FTSE 5,915.55 +95.63 S&P 500 1,465.77 +5.78 Hang Seng 20,629.78 +582.15 SPI 200 Fut 4,412.00 +20.00 CRB Index 320.93 +3.48 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.422 +0.142 US 10 YR Bond 1.870 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.680 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.092 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0547 1.0581 NZD US$ 0.8279 0.8339 EUR US$ 1.3125 1.3047 Yen US$ 78.38 77.60 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.710 Gold (NY) 1771.05 Light Crude 99.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since November 2000. The small-cap Russell 2000 index closed at the highest since April 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six months on Friday, opening the door for a rally to the psychologically important 6,000 mark thanks to fresh economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Export-orientated miners were the top gainers, adding some 43 points to the FTSE 100, as prospects for stronger economic growth in the world's biggest economy were seen translating into more demand for metals. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.8 percent on Friday to its highest level in three weeks, gaining a foothold above 9,000 after bold plans for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite and lifted battered cyclical stocks. The Nikkei advanced 164.24 points to 9,159.39 in heavy volume, helping to hoist the benchmark well clear of its 200-day moving average at 9,002.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell broadly on Friday, hitting a four-month low against the euro as investors embraced riskier assets a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced aggressive new stimulus to bolster the economic recovery. The euro hit a peak of $1.3168, its highest level since early May. It was last at $1.3124, up 1 percent, as a drop in bond yields in smaller euro zone economies prompted investors to buy the currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market stumbled on Friday with the 30-year bond suffering its worst week in over three years, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program raised inflation worries and spurred investors to dump bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes fell more than 1 point at 97-26/32 to yield 1.866 percent, up 14.5 basis points from Thursday and 19.6 basis points from a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Friday, extending the previous session's 2 percent rally to hit a six-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed another round of bullion-friendly stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,770.20 an ounce by 3:04 p.m. (1904 GMT) after climbing to an intraday high of $1,777.51, its loftiest since Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rallied Friday to its highest level in 4-1/2 months on the prospects of a demand boost from a new round of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve to boost the world's largest economy. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper peaked at $8,411 a tonne, another high dating back to early May. It closed up $305 at $8,380. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday but settled below four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger demand after the Federal Reserve launched its latest economic stimulus program. U.S. October crude, up 2.7 percent for the week, rose 69 cents to settle at $99 a barrel. U.S. crude reached $100.42, its first time over $100 since May 4 when it touched $102.72. For a full report, double click on - - - -