Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,389.96 +50.54 NZSX 50 3,792.34 +6.30
DJIA 13,593.37 +53.51 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24
NASDAQ 3,183.95 +28.12 FTSE 5,915.55 +95.63
S&P 500 1,465.77 +5.78 Hang Seng 20,047.63 +582.15
SPI 200 Fut 4,412.00 +20.00 CRB Index 320.93 +3.48
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.325 -0.135 US 10 YR Bond 1.870 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.760 +0.080 US 30 YR Bond 3.092 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0554 1.0581 NZD US$ 0.8292 0.8339
EUR US$ 1.3119 1.3047 Yen US$ 78.32 77.60
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.710
Gold (NY) 1771.05 Light Crude 99.00
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on
Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move
that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months.
The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels
since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since
November 2000. The small-cap Russell 2000 index closed at
the highest since April 2011.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six
months on Friday, opening the door for a rally to the
psychologically important 6,000 mark thanks to fresh economic
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Export-orientated miners were the top gainers,
adding some 43 points to the FTSE 100, as prospects for
stronger economic growth in the world's biggest economy were
seen translating into more demand for metals.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.8 percent on Friday
to its highest level in three weeks, gaining a foothold above
9,000 after bold plans for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve boosted risk appetite and lifted battered cyclical
stocks.
The Nikkei advanced 164.24 points to 9,159.39 in
heavy volume, helping to hoist the benchmark well clear of its
200-day moving average at 9,002.87.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday
on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying will spur
growth in the world's largest economy and boost demand for
metals.
Share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,412.0, a
22-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark closed at a four-month high on Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar fell broadly on Friday, hitting a
four-month low against the euro as investors embraced riskier
assets a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced aggressive
new stimulus to bolster the economic recovery.
The euro hit a peak of $1.3168, its highest level since
early May. It was last at $1.3124, up 1 percent, as a
drop in bond yields in smaller euro zone economies prompted
investors to buy the currency.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market stumbled on Friday
with the 30-year bond suffering its worst week in over three
years, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program raised
inflation worries and spurred investors to dump bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell more than 1 point
at 97-26/32 to yield 1.866 percent, up 14.5 basis points from
Thursday and 19.6 basis points from a week ago.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Friday, extending the previous
session's 2 percent rally to hit a six-month high after the U.S.
Federal Reserve unleashed another round of bullion-friendly
stimulus.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,770.20 an ounce by
3:04 p.m. (1904 GMT) after climbing to an intraday high of
$1,777.51, its loftiest since Feb. 29.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rallied Friday to its highest level in 4-1/2
months on the prospects of a demand boost from a new round of
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve to boost the world's
largest economy.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
peaked at $8,411 a tonne, another high dating back to
early May. It closed up $305 at $8,380.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday but settled below
four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy
costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger
demand after the Federal Reserve launched its latest economic
stimulus program.
U.S. October crude, up 2.7 percent for the week, rose
69 cents to settle at $99 a barrel. U.S. crude reached $100.42,
its first time over $100 since May 4 when it touched $102.72.
