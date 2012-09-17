-----------------------(07:19 / 1919 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,402.53 +12.57 NZSX 50 3,817.23 +24.89 DJIA 13,538.39 -54.98 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24 NASDAQ 3,170.78 -13.17 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03 S&P 500 1,459.12 -6.65 Hang Seng 20,658.11 +28.33 SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.400 -0.007 US 10 YR Bond 1.840 -0.030 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.738 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.036 -0.056 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0460 1.0524 NZD US$ 0.8244 0.8272 EUR US$ 1.3092 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.72 78.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 34.530 Gold (NY) 1769.46 Light Crude 96.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Monday after a rally that drove the S&P 500 index to its highest level in nearly five years and investors focused on signs of weak growth and Middle East turbulence. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 32.18 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,561.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,463.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 7.76 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,176.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by global central banks. The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at 5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world's biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar traded near seven-month lows against major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.919, not far from the 78.601 set on Friday, a level last seen in late February. The euro was little changed at $1.3120, having hit $1.3169 on Reuters data, the highest since early May and rebounding from a session low of $1.3082. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, recovering from Friday's sell-off tied to inflation fears, stemming from a third round of planned bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, and reduced safety bids on optimism about the European debt crisis. The 30-year bond last traded up 1-2 /32 at 94 -14/ 32 after losing 3 points on Friday. The 30-year yield was 3.034 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 11 /32 at 98 - 5 / 32, yielding 1.82 9 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold traded flat on Monday as the market took a breather after the previous session's rally to a six-month high, while analysts said resilient bullion demand following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus suggests the metal has room to rise further. Spot gold edged up 31 cents at $1,769.77 an ounce by 12:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT), having risen by 2 percent last week. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were down 30 cents at $1,772.40 an ounce, with trading volume set to finish sharply below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Monday as investors paused to re-assess the impact of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus, although a weak dollar meant the metal's price retained most of the gains from the previous session's climb to a 4-1/2 month peak. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,302 per tonne, after touching a high of $8,386.25 earlier - near the 4-1/2 month top of $8,411 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices plunged more than $5 in a few minutes on Monday afternoon as volumes spiked in a rapid selloff, sending Brent crude crashing through technical support as markets sought an explanation for the plunge. By 2:38 p.m. EDT, Brent November crude was trading down $3.40 at $113.26 a barrel. U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell $2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -