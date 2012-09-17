-----------------------(07:19 / 1919 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,402.53 +12.57 NZSX 50 3,817.23 +24.89
DJIA 13,538.39 -54.98 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24
NASDAQ 3,170.78 -13.17 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03
S&P 500 1,459.12 -6.65 Hang Seng 20,658.11 +28.33
SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.400 -0.007 US 10 YR Bond 1.840 -0.030
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.738 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.036 -0.056
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0460 1.0524 NZD US$ 0.8244 0.8272
EUR US$ 1.3092 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.72 78.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 34.530
Gold (NY) 1769.46 Light Crude 96.22
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Monday after a rally that
drove the S&P 500 index to its highest level in nearly five
years and investors focused on signs of weak growth and Middle
East turbulence.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 32.18
points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,561.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 2.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,463.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 7.76 points, or 0.24
percent, to 3,176.19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs
on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a
profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by
global central banks.
The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at
5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous
session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a
month into the world's biggest economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar traded near seven-month lows against
major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve
announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the
U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.919, not far
from the 78.601 set on Friday, a level last seen in late
February.
The euro was little changed at $1.3120, having hit
$1.3169 on Reuters data, the highest since early May and
rebounding from a session low of $1.3082.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday,
recovering from Friday's sell-off tied to inflation fears,
stemming from a third round of planned bond purchases by the
Federal Reserve, and reduced safety bids on optimism about the
European debt crisis.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1-2 /32 at 94
-14/ 32 after losing 3 points on Friday. The 30-year yield was
3.034 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 11 /32 at 98 - 5
/ 32, yielding 1.82 9 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold traded flat on Monday as the market took a
breather after the previous session's rally to a six-month high,
while analysts said resilient bullion demand following the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus suggests the metal has room to rise
further.
Spot gold edged up 31 cents at $1,769.77 an ounce by
12:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT), having risen by 2 percent last week.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were
down 30 cents at $1,772.40 an ounce, with trading volume set to
finish sharply below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Monday as investors paused to
re-assess the impact of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus,
although a weak dollar meant the metal's price retained most of
the gains from the previous session's climb to a 4-1/2 month
peak.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,302 per tonne, after touching a high of $8,386.25
earlier - near the 4-1/2 month top of $8,411 hit in the previous
session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices plunged more than $5 in a few minutes
on Monday afternoon as volumes spiked in a rapid selloff,
sending Brent crude crashing through technical support as
markets sought an explanation for the plunge.
By 2:38 p.m. EDT, Brent November crude was trading
down $3.40 at $113.26 a barrel.
U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell
$2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -