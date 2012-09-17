(Adds latest reports) -----------------------(06:29 / 2029 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,402.53 +12.57 NZSX 50 3,817.23 +24.89 DJIA 13,553.10 -40.27 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24 NASDAQ 3,178.67 -5.28 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03 S&P 500 1,461.19 -4.58 Hang Seng 20,658.11 +28.33 SPI 200 Fut 4,398.00 +0.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.398 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.838 -0.031 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.737 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.031 -0.061 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0470 1.0524 NZD US$ 0.8257 0.8272 EUR US$ 1.3110 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.71 78.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 34.530 Gold (NY) 1769.46 Light Crude 96.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 3,178.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by global central banks. The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at 5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world's biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar traded near seven-month lows against major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.919, not far from the 78.601 set on Friday, a level last seen in late February. The euro was little changed at $1.3120, having hit $1.3169 on Reuters data, the highest since early May and rebounding from a session low of $1.3082. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as investors did some bargain-hunting following a sharp sell-off last week that was tied to inflation fears and reduced safety bids on optimism about the European debt crisis. The 30-year bond traded 1-6/32 higher in price to yield 3.03 percent, down from 3.09 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, outperforming tumbling crude oil and grain markets as economic uncertainty related to last week's monetary stimulus unleashed by U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,757.69 an ounce by 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT), having risen by 2 percent last week. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $2.10 at $1,770.60 an ounce, with trading volume at about 40 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Monday as investors paused to re-assess the impact of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus, although a weak dollar meant the metal's price retained most of the gains from the previous session's climb to a 4-1/2 month peak. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,302 per tonne, after touching a high of $8,386.25 earlier - near the 4-1/2 month top of $8,411 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday, recovering slightly from a high-volume, rapid selloff that sent Brent crude crashing through technical support as markets sought an explanation for the plunge. Brent crude, which had settled at $116.66 a barrel on Friday in its seventh straight session of gains, sank from $115.20 at 1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT) to $111.60 three minutes later as trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashanah holiday - shot up. U.S. crude dropped from $98.65 a barrel to below $95 during the period. Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50. U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell $2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -