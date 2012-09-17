(Adds latest reports)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,402.53 +12.57 NZSX 50 3,817.23 +24.89
DJIA 13,553.10 -40.27 Nikkei 9,159.39
+164.24
NASDAQ 3,178.67 -5.28 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03
S&P 500 1,461.19 -4.58 Hang Seng 20,658.11 +28.33
SPI 200 Fut 4,398.00 +0.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.398 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.838 -0.031
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.737 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.031 -0.061
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0470 1.0524 NZD US$ 0.8257 0.8272
EUR US$ 1.3110 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.71 78.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 34.530
Gold (NY) 1769.46 Light Crude 96.16
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after
a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in
nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19
points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to
end unofficially at 3,178.67.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs
on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a
profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by
global central banks.
The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at
5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous
session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a
month into the world's biggest economy.
TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar traded near seven-month lows against
major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve
announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the
U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.919, not far
from the 78.601 set on Friday, a level last seen in late
February.
The euro was little changed at $1.3120, having hit
$1.3169 on Reuters data, the highest since early May and
rebounding from a session low of $1.3082.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as
investors did some bargain-hunting following a sharp sell-off
last week that was tied to inflation fears and reduced safety
bids on optimism about the European debt crisis.
The 30-year bond traded 1-6/32 higher in price
to yield 3.03 percent, down from 3.09 percent late Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, outperforming tumbling crude
oil and grain markets as economic uncertainty related to last
week's monetary stimulus unleashed by U.S. Federal Reserve
boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,757.69 an ounce by
3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT), having risen by 2 percent last week.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $2.10 at $1,770.60 an ounce, with trading volume at about
40 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Monday as investors paused to
re-assess the impact of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus,
although a weak dollar meant the metal's price retained most of
the gains from the previous session's climb to a 4-1/2 month
peak.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,302 per tonne, after touching a high of $8,386.25
earlier - near the 4-1/2 month top of $8,411 hit in the previous
session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday, recovering slightly
from a high-volume, rapid selloff that sent Brent crude crashing
through technical support as markets sought an explanation for
the plunge.
Brent crude, which had settled at $116.66 a barrel on Friday
in its seventh straight session of gains, sank from $115.20 at
1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT) to $111.60 three minutes later as
trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashanah
holiday - shot up.
U.S. crude dropped from $98.65 a barrel to below $95 during
the period.
Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a
barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50.
U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell
$2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.
