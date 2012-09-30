-----------------------(07:31 / 1831 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,387.02 +2.85 NZSX 50 3,834.15 +25.12 DJIA 13,437.13 -48.84 Nikkei 8,870.16 -79.71 NASDAQ 3,116.23 -20.37 FTSE 5,742.07 -37.35 S&P 500 1,440.67 -6.48 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,365.00 -19.00 CRB Index 309.30 +1.97 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.050 +0.033 US 10 YR Bond 1.634 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.470 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.823 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0374 1.0453 NZD US$ 0.8290 0.8337 EUR US$ 1.2853 1.2925 Yen US$ 77.90 77.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1776.00 Silver (Lon) 34.650 Gold (NY) 1771.90 Light Crude 92.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove stocks lower on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.84 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,116.23.

LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest closing level in more than three weeks on Friday as persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis and the global economy hit markets, while investors said any moves higher would be limited.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or 37.35 points lower, at 5,742.07 points -- marking its worst close since ending on 5,657.86 points on Sept. 5.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing low on Friday as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed optimism over Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts.

The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 8,870.16, with losses widening in the afternoon as traders said stop-loss selling had been triggered after Nikkei futures broke below 8,900.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar on Friday, closing out a second straight week of declines, as uncertainty persisted about Spain's bailout prospects despite a generally positive audit report on the country's struggling banks.

In late afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2846, not far from Thursday's two-week low of $1.2828. The euro faces resistance at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent retracement of its Sept. 17-27 slide, while the 200-day moving average around $1.2825 is expected to serve as support.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on worries about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the quarter underscored that uncertainties about the U.S. and European economies are expected to continue as the year draws to a close.

In late afternoon, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 08/32 in price, leaving its yield at 1.630 percent , midway between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in mid-September.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Gold eased on Friday, but the metal posted its biggest quarterly gain in more than two years as market stimulus and easy monetary policies by central banks around the world boosted bullion's inflation-hedge appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,770 an ounce by 2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT), sharply off an earlier high of $1,783.10.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.60 an ounce at $1,773.90, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, gaining 7 percent this quarter, after debt-laden Spain unveiled a budget that reassured investors the euro zone crisis had inched closer to resolution.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.4 percent firmer at $8,205 a tonne, off a intraday high of $8,278.75, and extending gains from the previous session when it edged up 0.7 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly 15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S. gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon.

On Friday, Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel, swinging from $111.52 to $113.40. The big quarterly gain came despite Brent posting a 1.9 percent loss for September.

U.S. November crude pushed up 34 cents to settle at $92.19 a barrel, in choppy trade ranging from $91.40 to $92.71. The quarterly gain by U.S. crude survived a 4.4 percent slump in September.

