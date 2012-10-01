(Repeats to remove extra words headline)
-----------------------(07:21 / 1821 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,388.62 +1.61 NZSX 50 3,830.03 -4.12
DJIA 13,543.84 +106.71 Nikkei 8,796.51 -73.65
NASDAQ 3,117.15 +0.92 FTSE 5,820.45 +78.38
S&P 500 1,447.34 +6.67 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,420.00 +26.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.043 +0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.623 -0.010
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.468 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.827 +0.004
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0373 1.0349 NZD US$ 0.8286 0.8279
EUR US$ 1.2889 1.2843 Yen US$ 78.02 77.81
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1787.00 Silver (Lon) 34.350
Gold (NY) 1770.69 Light Crude 92.48
----------------------------------------------------------------
vernight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pared gains, with the Nasdaq turning
negative on Monday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
delivered a broad defense of the central bank's controversial
bond-buying stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 99.22 points,
or 0.74 percent, to 13,536.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 5.57 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,446.24. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.46 points, or 0.11
percent, to 3,112.77.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index rebounded from
three-week lows on Monday, bolstered by strong U.S.
manufacturing data and prospects of more takeover activity after
Xstrata's board gave long-awaited backing to a bid from
Glencore.
The FTSE 100 closed up 78.38 points or 1.4 percent to
5,820.45, recovering from a three-week low of 5,738.59 points
and breaking through a string of mild technical resistance
levels at the 60-, 50-,40-, 30-, 20- and 10-day moving averages.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in
three weeks on Monday, hurt by downbeat economic data from Japan
and China as well as a smattering of profit warnings from local
companies like shipper Nippon Yusen KK.
The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,796.51, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55 and slumping to its
lowest close since Sept. 6.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar fell from a three-week high and the
yen weakened broadly on Monday as a rise in U.S. manufacturing
activity prompted a sell-off in safe-haven currencies.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance
against six major currencies, was last down 0.3 percent at
79.706 after rising as high as 80.147, its strongest level since
Sept. 11.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2907, although some
analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the
euro zone than to dollar weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve
unleashed another round of monetary easing last month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries edged higher on Monday,
supported by Federal Reserve purchases and hedging related to
corporate issuance.
After the ISM index was released, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury reversed course to trade down 2/32 in price before
paring losses to trade unchanged. Subsequently, it inched
higher, leaving its yield at 1.63 percent, midway
between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of
1.89 percent reached in mid-September.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rallied sharply on Monday on the back of
what traders and analysts said was a rush of hedge fund buying
at the start of the new quarter, following the strongest
quarterly gain in the bullion price in over two years.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,785.80
an ounce at 1445 GMT, having fallen earlier by as much as 0.4
percent to a low of $1,762.94, before a flurry of fund-related
buying saw nearly 4.0 million ounces change hands on the futures
market <0#GC:> in a matter of moments, traders said.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as
the euro rebounded and the dollar fell but more evidence of
shrinking factory activity in China and renewed worries over
public debt problems in Spain capped gains.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,299.50 from $8,205 at the close on Friday.
In Shanghai, the futures exchange is closed this week for a
national holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude fell slightly on Monday in choppy
trading as oil markets balanced better-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data against signs of economic weakness in Asia
and evidence of a new recession in the debt-saddled euro zone.
Front-month Brent crude traded down 79 cents at
$111.60 a barrel by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT), off highs of
$113.27.
U.S. crude rose 7 cents to trade at $92.26 a barrel, having
hit $93.33.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -