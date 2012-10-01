(.) -----------------------(07:05 / 2105 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,388.62 +1.61 NZSX 50 3,839.68 +9.65 DJIA 13,515.11 +77.98 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00 NASDAQ 3,113.53 -2.70 FTSE 5,820.45 +78.38 S&P 500 1,444.49 +3.82 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +78.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,413.00 +19.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.930 -0.050 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 -0.015 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.467 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.813 -0.010 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0360 1.0349 NZD US$ 0.8269 0.8279 EUR US$ 1.2884 1.2843 Yen US$ 77.98 77.81 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1787.00 Silver (Lon) 34.350 Gold (NY) 1770.69 Light Crude 92.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,444.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,113.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index rebounded from three-week lows on Monday, bolstered by strong U.S. manufacturing data and prospects of more takeover activity after Xstrata's board gave long-awaited backing to a bid from Glencore. The FTSE 100 closed up 78.38 points or 1.4 percent to 5,820.45, recovering from a three-week low of 5,738.59 points and breaking through a string of mild technical resistance levels at the 60-, 50-,40-, 30-, 20- and 10-day moving averages. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, hurt by downbeat economic data from Japan and China as well as a smattering of profit warnings from local companies like shipper Nippon Yusen KK. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,796.51, breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55 and slumping to its lowest close since Sept. 6. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher with reesources stocks likely to underpin gains after data showed a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. Local share price index futures was at 4,413 points a 24.4 point premium to the close of underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell from a three-week high and the yen weakened broadly on Monday as a rise in U.S. manufacturing activity prompted a sell-off in safe-haven currencies. The U.S. dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, was last down 0.15 percent at 79.815 after rising as high as 80.147, its strongest level since Sept. 11. The euro rose 0.22 percent to $1.2886, although some analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the euro zone than to dollar weakness after the Fed unleashed its third round of monetary easing last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended the first day of the fourth quarter slightly higher on Monday after an earlier selloff caused by strong U.S. manufacturing data ebbed Benchmark 10-year note yields have rallied close to the bottom of their recent two-month range in the past two weeks, as disappointing economic data added to doubts the recovery will be sufficient to put a dent in the stubbornly high jobless rate. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rallied to a near one-year high on Monday with traders and analysts citing both fund buying and possible central bank demand as markets opened a new quarter against the backdrop of a weak dollar. The spot price of bullion peaked above the $1,790 an ounce level last seen in November 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as the euro rebounded and the dollar fell but more evidence of shrinking factory activity in China and renewed worries over public debt problems in Spain capped gains. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,299.50 from $8,205 at the close on Friday. In Shanghai, the futures exchange is closed this week for a national holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped Monday as signs of economic weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data. Front-month Brent crude traded down 20 cents to settle at $112.19 a barrel, off highs of $113.37 a barrel struck earlier in the session. U.S. crude rose 29 cents to settle at $92.48 a barrel, having hit $93.33 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - -