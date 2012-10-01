(.)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,388.62 +1.61 NZSX 50 3,839.68 +9.65
DJIA 13,515.11 +77.98 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00
NASDAQ 3,113.53 -2.70 FTSE 5,820.45 +78.38
S&P 500 1,444.49 +3.82 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +78.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,413.00 +19.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 2.930 -0.050 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 -0.015
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.467 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.813 -0.010
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0360 1.0349 NZD US$ 0.8269 0.8279
EUR US$ 1.2884 1.2843 Yen US$ 77.98 77.81
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1787.00 Silver (Lon) 34.350
Gold (NY) 1770.69 Light Crude 92.37
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest
rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S.
manufacturing in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent,
at 1,444.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.70
points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,113.53.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index rebounded from
three-week lows on Monday, bolstered by strong U.S.
manufacturing data and prospects of more takeover activity after
Xstrata's board gave long-awaited backing to a bid from
Glencore.
The FTSE 100 closed up 78.38 points or 1.4 percent to
5,820.45, recovering from a three-week low of 5,738.59 points
and breaking through a string of mild technical resistance
levels at the 60-, 50-,40-, 30-, 20- and 10-day moving averages.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in
three weeks on Monday, hurt by downbeat economic data from Japan
and China as well as a smattering of profit warnings from local
companies like shipper Nippon Yusen KK.
The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,796.51, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55 and slumping to its
lowest close since Sept. 6.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher with
reesources stocks likely to underpin gains after data showed a
surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.
Local share price index futures was at 4,413 points
a 24.4 point premium to the close of underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar fell from a three-week high and the
yen weakened broadly on Monday as a rise in U.S. manufacturing
activity prompted a sell-off in safe-haven currencies.
The U.S. dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's
performance against six major currencies, was last down 0.15
percent at 79.815 after rising as high as 80.147, its strongest
level since Sept. 11.
The euro rose 0.22 percent to $1.2886, although some
analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the
euro zone than to dollar weakness after the Fed unleashed its
third round of monetary easing last month.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended the first day of the fourth
quarter slightly higher on Monday after an earlier selloff
caused by strong U.S. manufacturing data ebbed
Benchmark 10-year note yields have rallied close to the
bottom of their recent two-month range in the past two weeks, as
disappointing economic data added to doubts the recovery will be
sufficient to put a dent in the stubbornly high jobless rate.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rallied to a near one-year high on Monday
with traders and analysts citing both fund buying and possible
central bank demand as markets opened a new quarter against the
backdrop of a weak dollar.
The spot price of bullion peaked above the $1,790 an
ounce level last seen in November 2011.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as
the euro rebounded and the dollar fell but more evidence of
shrinking factory activity in China and renewed worries over
public debt problems in Spain capped gains.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,299.50 from $8,205 at the close on Friday.
In Shanghai, the futures exchange is closed this week for a
national holiday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped Monday as signs of economic
weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled
euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data.
Front-month Brent crude traded down 20 cents to
settle at $112.19 a barrel, off highs of $113.37 a barrel struck
earlier in the session.
U.S. crude rose 29 cents to settle at $92.48 a barrel,
having hit $93.33 earlier.
