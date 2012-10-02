-----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,432.98 +44.36 NZSX 50 3,871.25 +41.22
DJIA 13,454.18 -60.93 Nikkei 8,786.05 -10.46
NASDAQ 3,109.51 -4.03 FTSE 5,809.45 -11.00
S&P 500 1,441.75 -2.74 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,441.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 2.987 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.616 -0.002
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.433 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.812 -0.001
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0269 1.0296 NZD US$ 0.8275 0.8300
EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2890 Yen US$ 78.09 78.07
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.850
Gold (NY) 1773.79 Light Crude 92.31
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were mixed to lower in a volatile
session on Tuesday on uncertainty over a financial bailout for
Spain and as investors worried about disappointing third-quarter
U.S. earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.86
points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,459.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,443.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.16 points, or 0.01
percent, at 3,113.69.
LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy
trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in
banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies
such as Babcock and Tesco.
The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range
over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8
percent over the last month.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday on concerns over
company earnings after a handful of firms cut forecasts, but
losses were capped by gains in mobile operator Softbank Corp
after its purchase of a smaller rival.
The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,786.05, hitting a
three-week closing low for a second day in a row.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro gained for a second straight session
against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling further away from recent
three-week lows, on growing expectations the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy Spain is ready to seek a bailout.
The euro was last 0.5 percent higher on the day at
$1.2946, rising from Monday's low at $1.2802, its lowest in
three weeks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries edged up on Tuesday as stock
losses boosted the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt amid uncertainty
about the timing of any bailout request by Spain.
As Wall Street stocks turned lower, the benchmark 10-year
note erased a narrow loss and rose 1/32, leaving its
yield at 1.62 percent, in the middle of its recent range.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Spot gold edged up Tuesday as the market
consolidated gains a day after hitting a 2012 high and ahead of
the all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later
this week.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,777.97 an ounce by
12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT). Monday's session high was $1,791.20,
its highest since mid-November last year.
U.S. COMEX gold futures were down $2.80 at $1,780.50
an ounce, with open interest eased but hovered near a one-year
high as of Monday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper crept higher on Tuesday for a fourth day of
gains as the dollar fell and funds bought, but the upside was
capped by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty ahead of key
data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.3 percent higher at $8,325.50 a tonne, coming off an
intraday high of $8,379.75.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices eased in choppy, light trading
on Tuesday as a weak outlook for economic growth and petroleum
demand kept crude futures hemmed in, even as the risk of
potential supply disruptions limited losses.
Brent November crude fell 23 cents to $111.96 a
barrel by 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT).
U.S. November crude was up 15 cents to $92.63 a
barrel, after reaching $92.94.
