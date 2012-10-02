-----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,432.98 +44.36 NZSX 50 3,871.25 +41.22 DJIA 13,454.18 -60.93 Nikkei 8,786.05 -10.46 NASDAQ 3,109.51 -4.03 FTSE 5,809.45 -11.00 S&P 500 1,441.75 -2.74 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,441.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.987 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.616 -0.002 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.433 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.812 -0.001 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0269 1.0296 NZD US$ 0.8275 0.8300 EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2890 Yen US$ 78.09 78.07 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.850 Gold (NY) 1773.79 Light Crude 92.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were mixed to lower in a volatile session on Tuesday on uncertainty over a financial bailout for Spain and as investors worried about disappointing third-quarter U.S. earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.86 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,459.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,443.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.16 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,113.69. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as Babcock and Tesco. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8 percent over the last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday on concerns over company earnings after a handful of firms cut forecasts, but losses were capped by gains in mobile operator Softbank Corp after its purchase of a smaller rival. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,786.05, hitting a three-week closing low for a second day in a row. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro gained for a second straight session against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling further away from recent three-week lows, on growing expectations the euro zone's fourth-largest economy Spain is ready to seek a bailout. The euro was last 0.5 percent higher on the day at $1.2946, rising from Monday's low at $1.2802, its lowest in three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries edged up on Tuesday as stock losses boosted the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt amid uncertainty about the timing of any bailout request by Spain. As Wall Street stocks turned lower, the benchmark 10-year note erased a narrow loss and rose 1/32, leaving its yield at 1.62 percent, in the middle of its recent range. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Spot gold edged up Tuesday as the market consolidated gains a day after hitting a 2012 high and ahead of the all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later this week. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,777.97 an ounce by 12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT). Monday's session high was $1,791.20, its highest since mid-November last year. U.S. COMEX gold futures were down $2.80 at $1,780.50 an ounce, with open interest eased but hovered near a one-year high as of Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper crept higher on Tuesday for a fourth day of gains as the dollar fell and funds bought, but the upside was capped by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty ahead of key data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher at $8,325.50 a tonne, coming off an intraday high of $8,379.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices eased in choppy, light trading on Tuesday as a weak outlook for economic growth and petroleum demand kept crude futures hemmed in, even as the risk of potential supply disruptions limited losses. Brent November crude fell 23 cents to $111.96 a barrel by 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT). U.S. November crude was up 15 cents to $92.63 a barrel, after reaching $92.94. For a full report, double click on - - - -