(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney shares outlook)
-----------------------(06:37 / 2037 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,432.98 +44.36 NZSX 50 3,871.25 +0.00
DJIA 13,482.36 -32.75 Nikkei 8,786.05 -10.46
NASDAQ 3,120.04 +6.51 FTSE 5,809.45 -11.00
S&P 500 1,445.75 +1.26 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +78.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 +15.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 2.880 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.432 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.814 +0.002
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0265 1.0296 NZD US$ 0.8271 0.8300
EUR US$ 1.2920 1.2890 Yen US$ 78.15 78.07
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.850
Gold (NY) 1773.79 Light Crude 91.72
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile
session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply
for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains
that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83
points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,120.04.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy
trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in
banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies
such as Babcock and Tesco.
The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range
over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8
percent over the last month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday on concerns over
company earnings after a handful of firms cut forecasts, but
losses were capped by gains in mobile operator Softbank Corp
after its purchase of a smaller rival.
The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,786.05, hitting a
three-week closing low for a second day in a row.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on
Wednesday, extending gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia
cut its main cash rate on Tuesday, while uncertainty over
Europe's debt crisis and China's growth still weigh on investor
sentiment.
Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
4,449, a 15-point premium to the close of underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rallied 1 percent to 4,433 on
Tuesday, its highest close since May.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro gained for a second straight session
against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling further away from recent
three-week lows, on growing expectations the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy Spain is ready to seek a bailout.
The euro slipped from its highs as general risk sentiment
eased, although it still held ground against the greenback. The
euro was last up 0.23 percent at $1.2917, rising from
Monday's low at $1.2802, its lowest in three weeks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended slightly higher on
Tuesday as investors waited on key employment data scheduled for
later this week and as Spain appeared to be on track, if not yet
ready, to get assistance to ease its debt crisis.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.61 percent, after earlier rising as high as
1.65 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold traded nearly flat on Tuesday as the market
consolidated gains a day after hitting a 2012 high and ahead of
the all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later
this week.
Spot gold edged up 61 cents at $1,774.40 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). Monday's session high was $1,791.20,
its highest since mid-November last year.
U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled down $7.70
at $1,775.60 an ounce.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper crept higher on Tuesday for a fourth day of
gains as the dollar fell and funds bought, but the upside was
capped by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty ahead of key
data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.3 percent higher at $8,325.50 a tonne, coming off an
intraday high of $8,379.75.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in choppy, light trading Tuesday,
pressured by the outlook for weak economic growth and petroleum
demand, even as the risk of potential crude supply disruptions
limited losses.
Brent November crude fell 62 cents to settle at
$111.57 a barrel, trading either side and then closing below the
50-day moving average of $112.06 and the 200-day moving average
of $112.09, technical levels that are closely watched by
traders.
U.S. November crude pulled back 59 cents to settle at
$91.89 a barrel, after reaching $92.94.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -