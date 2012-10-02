(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney shares outlook) -----------------------(06:37 / 2037 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,432.98 +44.36 NZSX 50 3,871.25 +0.00 DJIA 13,482.36 -32.75 Nikkei 8,786.05 -10.46 NASDAQ 3,120.04 +6.51 FTSE 5,809.45 -11.00 S&P 500 1,445.75 +1.26 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +78.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 +15.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.880 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.432 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.814 +0.002 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0265 1.0296 NZD US$ 0.8271 0.8300 EUR US$ 1.2920 1.2890 Yen US$ 78.15 78.07 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1775.50 Silver (Lon) 34.850 Gold (NY) 1773.79 Light Crude 91.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,120.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as Babcock and Tesco. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8 percent over the last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday on concerns over company earnings after a handful of firms cut forecasts, but losses were capped by gains in mobile operator Softbank Corp after its purchase of a smaller rival. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,786.05, hitting a three-week closing low for a second day in a row. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, extending gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its main cash rate on Tuesday, while uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and China's growth still weigh on investor sentiment. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,449, a 15-point premium to the close of underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rallied 1 percent to 4,433 on Tuesday, its highest close since May. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro gained for a second straight session against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling further away from recent three-week lows, on growing expectations the euro zone's fourth-largest economy Spain is ready to seek a bailout. The euro slipped from its highs as general risk sentiment eased, although it still held ground against the greenback. The euro was last up 0.23 percent at $1.2917, rising from Monday's low at $1.2802, its lowest in three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday as investors waited on key employment data scheduled for later this week and as Spain appeared to be on track, if not yet ready, to get assistance to ease its debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.61 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.65 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold traded nearly flat on Tuesday as the market consolidated gains a day after hitting a 2012 high and ahead of the all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later this week. Spot gold edged up 61 cents at $1,774.40 an ounce by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). Monday's session high was $1,791.20, its highest since mid-November last year. U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled down $7.70 at $1,775.60 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper crept higher on Tuesday for a fourth day of gains as the dollar fell and funds bought, but the upside was capped by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty ahead of key data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher at $8,325.50 a tonne, coming off an intraday high of $8,379.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in choppy, light trading Tuesday, pressured by the outlook for weak economic growth and petroleum demand, even as the risk of potential crude supply disruptions limited losses. Brent November crude fell 62 cents to settle at $111.57 a barrel, trading either side and then closing below the 50-day moving average of $112.06 and the 200-day moving average of $112.09, technical levels that are closely watched by traders. U.S. November crude pulled back 59 cents to settle at $91.89 a barrel, after reaching $92.94. For a full report, double click on - - - -