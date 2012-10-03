-----------------------(07:16 / 1816 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,438.56 +5.58 NZSX 50 3,889.60 +18.35 DJIA 13,488.67 +6.31 Nikkei 8,746.87 -39.18 NASDAQ 3,131.18 +11.13 FTSE 5,825.81 +16.36 S&P 500 1,449.62 +3.87 Hang Seng 20,888.28 +47.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,451.00 +16.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.955 +0.007 US 10 YR Bond 1.625 +0.005 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.398 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.827 +0.012 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0208 1.0201 NZD US$ 0.8184 0.8211 EUR US$ 1.2905 1.2893 Yen US$ 78.53 78.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1775.25 Silver (Lon) 34.720 Gold (NY) 1774.14 Light Crude 88.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected employment and service-sector data in the United States, but a gloomier outlook in China and Europe weighed on commodity prices and hit energy and materials shares. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.82 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,518.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 7.51 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,453.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.30 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,139.34. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in "defensive" stocks seen as the most resilient to an economic downturn, although traders said concerns over Spain's debt crisis could limit further rises. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 16.36 points higher, at 5,825.81 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a three-week closing low on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a serious of key events this week, including policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan and U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,746.87 points in relatively light volume, down for the fourth straight session, its longest losing run since early September. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Wednesday after data showed U.S. companies added more jobs than expected last month, boosting some hopes that the health of the world's largest economy was improving. The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2902, as uncertainty grew about whether and when Spain would seek emergency aid to stem its debt crisis. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy quashed speculation that his government would apply for a bailout as soon as this weekend. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday after stronger-than-forecast reports on the labor market and the U.S. service sector cooled the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt before the key U.S. payrolls report due on Friday. The benchmark 10-year note was down 3/32, leaving its yield at 1.64 percent, in the middle of its recent range. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Wednesday, defying a crude oil tumble as encouraging U.S. employment and service-sector data bolstered bullion's investment appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,777.90 an ounce by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT). It hit $1,791.20 earlier this week, its highest level since last November. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed $4.60 to $1,780.20 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slipped on Wednesday, ending four days of gains, as weak data from Europe and China reinforced concerns about the outlook for industrial metal demand despite recent efforts by central banks to stimulate economic growth. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,290 a tonne, from Tuesday's close of $8,325.50. The metal used in power and construction had gained more than 2 percent over the past four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and weak petroleum demand, even as supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar. Brent November crude fell $2.49 to $109.08 a barrel by 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), having fallen to $108.20, lowest since Sept. 20. U.S. November crude was down $2.54 at $89.35 a barrel, slumping below its 100-day moving average of $89.99, having dropped as far as $88.64, its lowest since Aug. 3.  For a full report, double click on - - - -