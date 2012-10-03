(Updates with latest New York prices) -----------------------(07:39 / 2039 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,438.56 +5.58 NZSX 50 3,889.60 +18.35 DJIA 13,494.61 +12.25 Nikkei 8,746.87 -39.18 NASDAQ 3,135.23 +15.19 FTSE 5,825.81 +16.36 S&P 500 1,450.99 +5.24 Hang Seng 20,888.28 +47.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,448.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.947 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.616 -0.003 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.397 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.818 +0.003 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0211 1.0201 NZD US$ 0.8190 0.8211 EUR US$ 1.2902 1.2893 Yen US$ 78.50 78.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1775.25 Silver (Lon) 34.720 Gold (NY) 1774.14 Light Crude 87.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard . Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.48 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,494.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.22 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,450.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.19 points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,135.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in "defensive" stocks seen as the most resilient to an economic downturn, although traders said concerns over Spain's debt crisis could limit further rises. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 16.36 points higher, at 5,825.81 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a three-week closing low on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a serious of key events this week, including policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan and U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,746.87 points in relatively light volume, down for the fourth straight session, its longest losing run since early September. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to be mixed and flat getting little direction from offshore markets. Local share price index futures are up 0.2 percent to 4,445, a 6.4 point premium to the close of underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark edged to a 14 month high on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Wednesday after data showed U.S. companies added more jobs than expected last month, boosting some hopes that the health of the world's largest economy was improving. The dollar was last up 0.5 percent at 78.50 yen after hitting its highest level since Sept. 19 following the data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Wednesday as investors waited on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting on Thursday, and on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday for further direction about the strength of the economic recovery. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.63 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Wednesday, defying a drop in crude oil and a firmer dollar as encouraging U.S. employment and service-sector data bolstered bullion's investment appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,776.18 an ounce by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT). It hit $1,791.20 this week, its highest level since last November. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $4.20 at $1,779.80 an ounce, with trading volume 30 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slipped on Wednesday, ending four days of gains, as weak data from Europe and China reinforced concerns about the outlook for industrial metal demand despite recent efforts by central banks to stimulate economic growth. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,290 a tonne, from Tuesday's close of $8,325.50. The metal used in power and construction had gained more than 2 percent over the past four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and a weakening outlook for petroleum demand, even as supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar. Brent November crude fell $3.40 to settle at $108.17 a barrel. As of 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT), the day's low was $107.67, lowest price since Sept. 20. U.S. November crude slumped $3.75 to settle at $88.14 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $89.99 and having dropped to $87.70 in post-settlement trading, its lowest since prices fell to $87.23 on Aug. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - -