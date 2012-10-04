-----------------------(07:22 / 1822 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,452.36 +13.79 NZSX 50 3,881.99 -7.61 DJIA 13,574.48 +79.87 Nikkei 8,824.59 +77.72 NASDAQ 3,142.51 +7.28 FTSE 5,827.78 +1.97 S&P 500 1,460.12 +9.13 Hang Seng 20,907.95 +19.67 SPI 200 Fut 4,468.00 +8.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.033 +0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.659 +0.043 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.493 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.874 +0.056 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0241 1.0231 NZD US$ 0.8210 0.8210 EUR US$ 1.3015 1.2945 Yen US$ 78.41 78.57 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1791.75 Silver (Lon) 34.960 Gold (NY) 1777.39 Light Crude 91.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose for a fourth session on Thursday after a report suggested improvement in the labor market ahead of Friday's closely watched monthly payrolls report. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 79.33 points, or 0.59 percent, to 13,573.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.34 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,459.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.10 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,141.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index stalled near the top of its recent range on Thursday, supported by prospects of global central bank stimulus but struggling to break fresh ground ahead of a potentially gloomy earnings season. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 5,827.78 points, shrugging off an expected decision by the Bank of England to leave monetary policy unchanged, but failing to hold on to a one-week intra-day high of 5,854.16 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a four-session losing streak on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by a strong showing by the pro-business U.S. Republican candidate, Mitt Romney, in his first debate with President Barack Obama, dealers said. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 8,824.59, but faced resistance at its 75-day moving average at 8,871.78, while U.S. S&P futures rose 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro hit two-week highs against the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank's chief said the ECB was ready to implement a bond-buying program that would lower borrowing costs for debt-stricken countries. In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.8 percent at $1.3002. It hit a high of $1.3012, its strongest level since Sept. 21. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.7 percent to 102.01 yen, after hitting a two-week peak of 102.13 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Thirty-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement that additional stimulus was needed to boost the fragile economic recovery. The bonds were last down 1-3/32 in price to yield 2.87 percent, up around a basis point from before the minutes were released. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold shot up nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its highest price in 11 months, with the market's sights set firmly on $1,800 an ounce, as bullion's inflation-hedge appeal was boosted by signs the European Central Bank intends to keep borrowing costs low. Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,791.14 an ounce, having earlier hit a high of $1,794.40, the loftiest level since mid-November 2011. U.S. COMEX December gold futures gained $13.90 to $1,793.70 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish near its average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged higher on Thursday, helped by a stronger euro on expectations Spain would seek a bailout to rescue its economy, although gains were capped by uncertainty about global growth, while trading volumes were low as China remained on holiday. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2 percent to finish at $8,305, from Wednesday's close of $8,290. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains slightly on Thursday after the release of minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, after inflamed Middle East tensions had helped push prices up more than $3. Brent crude was up $3.50 at $111.67 a barrel at 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), having reached $112. Prices were up $3.65 ahead of the Fed minutes. U.S. crude was up $3.22 at $91.36, having reached $91.76. Prices were up $3.25 ahead of the Fed news. For a full report, double click on - - - -