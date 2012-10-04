-----------------------(06:27 / 2027 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,452.36 +13.79 NZSX 50 3,881.99 -7.61
DJIA 13,575.36 +80.75 Nikkei 8,824.59
+77.72
NASDAQ 3,149.46 +14.23 FTSE 5,827.78 +1.97
S&P 500 1,461.40 +10.41 Hang Seng 20,907.95 +19.67
SPI 200 Fut 4,467.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.053 +0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.670 +0.054
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.510 +0.025 US 30 YR Bond 2.885 +0.066
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0243 1.0231 NZD US$ 0.8219 0.8210
EUR US$ 1.3019 1.2945 Yen US$ 78.44 78.57
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1791.75 Silver (Lon) 34.960
Gold (NY) 1777.39 Light Crude 91.62
Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add
Australian stock market trend.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on
Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if
Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor
market.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points,
or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500
rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially
at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or
0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index stalled near the top
of its recent range on Thursday, supported by prospects of
global central bank stimulus but struggling to break fresh
ground ahead of a potentially gloomy earnings season.
The FTSE 100 closed flat at 5,827.78 points, shrugging off
an expected decision by the Bank of England to leave monetary
policy unchanged, but failing to hold on to a one-week intra-day
high of 5,854.16 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a four-session
losing streak on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by a strong
showing by the pro-business U.S. Republican candidate, Mitt
Romney, in his first debate with President Barack Obama, dealers
said.
The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 8,824.59, but
faced resistance at its 75-day moving average at 8,871.78, while
U.S. S&P futures rose 0.4 percent.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher with
resources stocks likely to underpin gains after U.S. data
suggested improvement in the labou market ahead of a closely
watched monthly payrolls report later on Friday.
Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
4,469 points, an 18.6-point premium to the 4,467-point close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro hit two-week highs against the U.S.
dollar and yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank's
chief said the ECB was ready to implement a bond-buying program
that would lower borrowing costs for debt-stricken countries.
In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.8 percent at
$1.3002. It hit a high of $1.3012, its strongest level
since Sept. 21. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.7 percent to
102.01 yen, after hitting a two-week peak of 102.13
yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended lower on Thursday as
traders focused on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday,
and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy
meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement over
the need for additional stimulus.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose as high
as 1.66 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 1.60
percent to 1.66 percent, where it has held for the last eight
trading sessions.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose to its highest price in 11 months o n T
hursday, with the market's sights set firmly on $1,800 an ounce,
as the inflation-hedge appeal of bullion was bolstered by signs
the European Central Bank intends to keep borrowing costs low.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,789.70 an ounce by
2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier hit a high of
$1,794.90, the loftiest level since mid-November 2011.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper edged higher on Thursday, helped by a
stronger euro on expectations Spain would seek a bailout to
rescue its economy, although gains were capped by uncertainty
about global growth, while trading volumes were low as China
remained on holiday.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
rose 0.2 percent to finish at $8,305, from Wednesday's close of
$8,290.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rallied 4 percent on Thursday
as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria reinforced fears
about potential supply disruptions and on a weaker dollar as the
euro strengthened.
Brent November crude rose $4.41, or 4.08 percent, to
settle at $112.58 a barrel, having traded from $108.02 to
$112.69.
