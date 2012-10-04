-----------------------(06:27 / 2027 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,452.36 +13.79 NZSX 50 3,881.99 -7.61 DJIA 13,575.36 +80.75 Nikkei 8,824.59 +77.72 NASDAQ 3,149.46 +14.23 FTSE 5,827.78 +1.97 S&P 500 1,461.40 +10.41 Hang Seng 20,907.95 +19.67 SPI 200 Fut 4,467.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.053 +0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.670 +0.054 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.510 +0.025 US 30 YR Bond 2.885 +0.066 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0243 1.0231 NZD US$ 0.8219 0.8210 EUR US$ 1.3019 1.2945 Yen US$ 78.44 78.57 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1791.75 Silver (Lon) 34.960 Gold (NY) 1777.39 Light Crude 91.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australian stock market trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index stalled near the top of its recent range on Thursday, supported by prospects of global central bank stimulus but struggling to break fresh ground ahead of a potentially gloomy earnings season. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 5,827.78 points, shrugging off an expected decision by the Bank of England to leave monetary policy unchanged, but failing to hold on to a one-week intra-day high of 5,854.16 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a four-session losing streak on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by a strong showing by the pro-business U.S. Republican candidate, Mitt Romney, in his first debate with President Barack Obama, dealers said. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 8,824.59, but faced resistance at its 75-day moving average at 8,871.78, while U.S. S&P futures rose 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher with resources stocks likely to underpin gains after U.S. data suggested improvement in the labou market ahead of a closely watched monthly payrolls report later on Friday. Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,469 points, an 18.6-point premium to the 4,467-point close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro hit two-week highs against the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank's chief said the ECB was ready to implement a bond-buying program that would lower borrowing costs for debt-stricken countries. In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.8 percent at $1.3002. It hit a high of $1.3012, its strongest level since Sept. 21. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.7 percent to 102.01 yen, after hitting a two-week peak of 102.13 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended lower on Thursday as traders focused on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday, and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement over the need for additional stimulus. The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose as high as 1.66 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 1.60 percent to 1.66 percent, where it has held for the last eight trading sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to its highest price in 11 months o n T hursday, with the market's sights set firmly on $1,800 an ounce, as the inflation-hedge appeal of bullion was bolstered by signs the European Central Bank intends to keep borrowing costs low. Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,789.70 an ounce by 2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier hit a high of $1,794.90, the loftiest level since mid-November 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged higher on Thursday, helped by a stronger euro on expectations Spain would seek a bailout to rescue its economy, although gains were capped by uncertainty about global growth, while trading volumes were low as China remained on holiday. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2 percent to finish at $8,305, from Wednesday's close of $8,290. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rallied 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria reinforced fears about potential supply disruptions and on a weaker dollar as the euro strengthened. Brent November crude rose $4.41, or 4.08 percent, to settle at $112.58 a barrel, having traded from $108.02 to $112.69. For a full report, double click on - - - -