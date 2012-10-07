-----------------------(07:10 / 1810 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,494.38 +42.03 NZSX 50 3,904.85 +22.86
DJIA 13,610.15 +34.79 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71
NASDAQ 3,136.19 -13.27 FTSE 5,871.02 +43.24
S&P 500 1,460.93 -0.47 Hang Seng 21,012.38 +104.43
SPI 200 Fut 4,493.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.102 +0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.515 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0184 1.0250 NZD US$ 0.8177 0.8240
EUR US$ 1.3033 1.3000 Yen US$ 78.65 78.38
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1784.00 Silver (Lon) 34.850
Gold (NY) 1780.48 Light Crude 89.88
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains,
ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the
U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the
coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03
percent, to 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19.
LONDON - UK equities rallied on Friday as better than
expected employment figures in the United States, the world's
biggest economy, spurred buying of commodity stocks and banks.
London's blue chip index closed up 43.24 points, or
0.7 percent, at 5871.02.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a one-week high on
Friday, lifted by gains in some battered cyclical stocks, but
Nikon Corp tumbled on reports of poor earnings and carmakers
were sold off on concern about plummeting sales in China.
The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, its highest
level since last Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar hit a two-week high versus the yen on
Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a
near four-year low in September, prompting investors to sell the
safe-haven currency for riskier assets.
The U.S. dollar hit its high of 78.87 yen before pulling
back to 78.65, a gain of 0.24 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an
unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate helped boost
expectations for an improving economy and as dealers
prepared for new long-dated debt sales next week.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to
yield 1.74 percent, the highest level since Sept. 24.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold hit an 11-month high early on Friday then
retreated to end lower after bullion's appeal as an inflation
hedge was dampened by a surprising drop in U.S. unemployment
rate to a four-year low.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,777.19 an ounce
by 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT), having earlier hit $1,795.69 the
highest price since Nov. 9, 2011.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper steadied on Friday after a surprise drop in
the U.S. jobless rate that signalled economic improvement which
could boost metals demand offset fears of an interruption of
looser monetary policies in the U.S.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
ended at $8,295 a tonne, not far from a close of $8,305 on
Thursday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and
posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty
about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a
better-than-expected U.S. employment report.
U.S. November crude fell $1.83 to settle at $89.88,
back below the 100-day moving average of $89.91, and having
dropped as low as $89.01.
