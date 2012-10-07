-----------------------(07:10 / 1810 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,494.38 +42.03 NZSX 50 3,904.85 +22.86 DJIA 13,610.15 +34.79 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71 NASDAQ 3,136.19 -13.27 FTSE 5,871.02 +43.24 S&P 500 1,460.93 -0.47 Hang Seng 21,012.38 +104.43 SPI 200 Fut 4,493.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.102 +0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.515 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0184 1.0250 NZD US$ 0.8177 0.8240 EUR US$ 1.3033 1.3000 Yen US$ 78.65 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1784.00 Silver (Lon) 34.850 Gold (NY) 1780.48 Light Crude 89.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities rallied on Friday as better than expected employment figures in the United States, the world's biggest economy, spurred buying of commodity stocks and banks. London's blue chip index closed up 43.24 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5871.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a one-week high on Friday, lifted by gains in some battered cyclical stocks, but Nikon Corp tumbled on reports of poor earnings and carmakers were sold off on concern about plummeting sales in China. The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, its highest level since last Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar hit a two-week high versus the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a near four-year low in September, prompting investors to sell the safe-haven currency for riskier assets. The U.S. dollar hit its high of 78.87 yen before pulling back to 78.65, a gain of 0.24 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate helped boost expectations for an improving economy and as dealers prepared for new long-dated debt sales next week. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, the highest level since Sept. 24. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold hit an 11-month high early on Friday then retreated to end lower after bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge was dampened by a surprising drop in U.S. unemployment rate to a four-year low. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,777.19 an ounce by 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT), having earlier hit $1,795.69 the highest price since Nov. 9, 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Friday after a surprise drop in the U.S. jobless rate that signalled economic improvement which could boost metals demand offset fears of an interruption of looser monetary policies in the U.S. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $8,295 a tonne, not far from a close of $8,305 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected U.S. employment report. U.S. November crude fell $1.83 to settle at $89.88, back below the 100-day moving average of $89.91, and having dropped as low as $89.01. For a full report, double click on - - - -