Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,481.86 -12.52 NZSX 50 3,923.91 +19.06
DJIA 13,583.15 -27.00 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71
NASDAQ 3,111.01 -25.17 FTSE 5,841.74 -29.28
S&P 500 1,455.58 -5.35 Hang Seng 20,824.56 -187.82
SPI 200 Fut 4,481.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.060 -0.028 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.543 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0214 1.0168 NZD US$ 0.8213 0.8171
EUR US$ 1.2972 1.2988 Yen US$ 78.28 78.52
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1773.50 Silver (Lon) 33.850
Gold (NY) 1780.48 Light Crude 89.26
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined slightly in low volume on
Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs as investors
awaited the start of what many expect will be a weak earnings
season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.93
points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,576.22. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.02 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,454.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.37 points, or
0.71 percent, at 3,113.82.
LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday with
growth-linked banks and miners hit by concerns about earnings
and the global outlook, although analysts said the market's
uptrend would resume soon.
The market saw choppy trade, with the FTSE 100
paring losses late in the session to end 29.28 points, or 0.5
percent, lower at 5,841.74, after falling to a low of 5,818.76.
TOKYO - Monday is a market holiday in Japan.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro retreated from a two-week high against
the dollar and yen on Monday as uncertainty about Spain
persisted after euro-zone ministers said Spain did not need a
bailout yet.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2971. It had
hit a two-week high of $1.3071 on Reuters data on Friday after
an unexpected drop in the U.S.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Market closed for Columbus Day.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, set for its largest two-day
fall in two months, after last week's U.S. employment figures
lifted the dollar, which limited the scope for short-term
purchases, although longer-term investment demand for gold did
not slacken.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent on the day at
$1,773.30 an ounce by 1423 GMT, extending Friday's 0.5 percent
drop.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices slipped to their lowest level in more
than a week on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar and persistent
concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was untraded at the close, but bid at $8,180, down from
Friday's close of $8,295.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices eased on Monday on concerns that
slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe
will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle
East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses.
U.S. November crude was down 47 cents at $89.41 a
barrel, having slipped as low as $88.21.
