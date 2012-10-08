-----------------------(07:25 / 1825 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,481.86 -12.52 NZSX 50 3,923.91 +19.06 DJIA 13,583.15 -27.00 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71 NASDAQ 3,111.01 -25.17 FTSE 5,841.74 -29.28 S&P 500 1,455.58 -5.35 Hang Seng 20,824.56 -187.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,481.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.060 -0.028 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.543 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0214 1.0168 NZD US$ 0.8213 0.8171 EUR US$ 1.2972 1.2988 Yen US$ 78.28 78.52 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1773.50 Silver (Lon) 33.850 Gold (NY) 1780.48 Light Crude 89.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined slightly in low volume on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs as investors awaited the start of what many expect will be a weak earnings season. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,576.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.02 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,454.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.37 points, or 0.71 percent, at 3,113.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday with growth-linked banks and miners hit by concerns about earnings and the global outlook, although analysts said the market's uptrend would resume soon. The market saw choppy trade, with the FTSE 100 paring losses late in the session to end 29.28 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,841.74, after falling to a low of 5,818.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Monday is a market holiday in Japan. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro retreated from a two-week high against the dollar and yen on Monday as uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro-zone ministers said Spain did not need a bailout yet. The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2971. It had hit a two-week high of $1.3071 on Reuters data on Friday after an unexpected drop in the U.S. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Market closed for Columbus Day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, set for its largest two-day fall in two months, after last week's U.S. employment figures lifted the dollar, which limited the scope for short-term purchases, although longer-term investment demand for gold did not slacken. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1,773.30 an ounce by 1423 GMT, extending Friday's 0.5 percent drop. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices slipped to their lowest level in more than a week on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar and persistent concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded at the close, but bid at $8,180, down from Friday's close of $8,295. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices eased on Monday on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. U.S. November crude was down 47 cents at $89.41 a barrel, having slipped as low as $88.21. For a full report, double click on - - - -