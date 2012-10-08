(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:41 / 1941 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,481.86 -12.52 NZSX 50 3,923.91 +0.00 DJIA 13,586.15 -24.00 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71 NASDAQ 3,113.28 -22.91 FTSE 5,841.74 -29.28 S&P 500 1,456.05 -4.88 Hang Seng 21,012.38 -187.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,482.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.950 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.510 -0.030 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0201 1.0168 NZD US$ 0.8199 0.8171 EUR US$ 1.2973 1.2988 Yen US$ 78.33 78.52 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1773.50 Silver (Lon) 33.850 Gold (NY) 1780.48 Light Crude 89.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined in quiet trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs as investors awaited the start of what many expect will be a weak earnings season. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.92 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,581.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,455.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.43 points, or 0.72 percent, at 3,113.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday with growth-linked banks and miners hit by concerns about earnings and the global outlook, although analysts said the market's uptrend would resume soon. The market saw choppy trade, with the FTSE 100 paring losses late in the session to end 29.28 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,841.74, after falling to a low of 5,818.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Monday is a market holiday in Japan. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Tuesday, as iron ore prices rebounded and China's services sector saw an uptick in September, but gains will be capped by concerns about a weak earnings season and the global outlook. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, or 4 points to 4,483, a 1.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 4,481.9 on Monday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro retreated from a two-week high against the dollar and yen on Monday as uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro-zone ministers said Spain did not need a bailout yet. The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2971. It had hit a two-week high of $1.3071 on Reuters data on Friday after an unexpected drop in the U.S. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Market closed for Columbus Day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, extending its losses from the previous session to mark the largest two-day drop since August, as buyers remained wary of the precious metal's prospects after positive U.S. jobs data last week. In Monday's trade, the spot price of gold was down about 0.4 percent, hovering around $1,780 an ounce by 1800 GMT and extending Friday's 0.5 percent drop. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices slipped to their lowest level in more than a week on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar and persistent concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded at the close, but bid at $8,180, down from Friday's close of $8,295. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Monday on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. Brent November crude fell 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at $111.82 a barrel, having moved from $110.54 to $112.24. For a full report, double click on - - - -