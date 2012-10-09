(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:40 / 1940 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,505.35 +23.49 NZSX 50 3,907.99 -15.92 DJIA 13,486.43 -97.14 Nikkei 8,769.59 -93.71 NASDAQ 3,065.32 -47.39 FTSE 5,810.25 -31.49 S&P 500 1,442.48 -13.34 Hang Seng 20,937.28 +112.72 SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -34.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.080 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.713 -0.019 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.525 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.927 -0.043 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0200 1.0214 NZD US$ 0.8170 0.8208 EUR US$ 1.2872 1.2974 Yen US$ 78.22 78.33 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1774.00 Silver (Lon) 33.870 Gold (NY) 1774.29 Light Crude 92.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies amid worries about third-quarter U.S. earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 84.95 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,498.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 10.37 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,445.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.41 points, or 1.20 percent, to 3,074.94. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell for a second session on Tuesday, dented by a wary view of Europe's debt troubles and concerns that gloomy global economic data bodes ill for the upcoming corporate earnings season. The FTSE 100 closed down 31.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,810.25 points, adding to a 0.5 percent drop the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell the most in eight sessions on Tuesday on concern that companies will slash profit forecasts further following a World Bank warning that the slowdown in key trading partner China may be more protracted than thought. The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent, its biggest fall in eight sessions, following a local holiday on Monday and after Chinese markets took a break for holidays last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, which closed down on concerns on the global economic growth outlook. Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent, or 34 points to 4,475, a 30.349-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to hit a 14-month high of 4,505.3 on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar and yen rose against the euro on Tuesday on investor nervousness about the U.S. third-quarter corporate earnings results and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain. The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.2872, well below a two-week high of $1.3071 hit on Reuters data on Friday. Traders cited bids below $1.2900 and offers around $1.3000, suggesting a narrow range for the euro. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Tuesday as investors, worried about bleak views of global growth and the upcoming earnings season, dumped riskier assets to pour money into safe havens. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 06/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent, down from 1.748 percent late on Friday, the highest level since Sept 24. Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield 2.930 percent, down from Friday's close of 2.9703. The 30-year yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as a stern warning by the International Monetary Fund on global growth and worries about a slowing Chinese economy lessened bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,765.36 an ounce by 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), even though the price was still within reach of its 11-month high at $1,795.69. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices were little changed on Tuesday as concerns about weak global growth and its implications for industrial metal demand offset expectations for further pro-growth policies from top consumer China, aimed at stimulating the economy. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,145 a tonne, from a last bid of $8,180 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday on the threat of supply disruption as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Brent November crude rose $2.68, or 2.40 percent, to settle at $114.50 a barrel, having traded from $111.97 to $114.72. For a full report, double click on - - - -