(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook)
-----------------------(06:40 / 1940 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,505.35 +23.49 NZSX 50 3,907.99 -15.92
DJIA 13,486.43 -97.14 Nikkei 8,769.59 -93.71
NASDAQ 3,065.32 -47.39 FTSE 5,810.25 -31.49
S&P 500 1,442.48 -13.34 Hang Seng 20,937.28 +112.72
SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -34.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.080 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.713 -0.019
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.525 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.927 -0.043
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0200 1.0214 NZD US$ 0.8170 0.8208
EUR US$ 1.2872 1.2974 Yen US$ 78.22 78.33
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1774.00 Silver (Lon) 33.870
Gold (NY) 1774.29 Light Crude 92.19
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in
technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and
other major companies amid worries about third-quarter U.S.
earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 84.95
points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,498.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 10.37 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,445.51.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.41 points, or 1.20
percent, to 3,074.94.
LONDON - UK shares fell for a second session on Tuesday,
dented by a wary view of Europe's debt troubles and concerns
that gloomy global economic data bodes ill for the upcoming
corporate earnings season.
The FTSE 100 closed down 31.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at
5,810.25 points, adding to a 0.5 percent drop the
previous session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell the most in eight
sessions on Tuesday on concern that companies will slash profit
forecasts further following a World Bank warning that the
slowdown in key trading partner China may be more protracted
than thought.
The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent, its biggest fall in eight
sessions, following a local holiday on Monday and after Chinese
markets took a break for holidays last week.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open lower on
Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, which closed down on concerns
on the global economic growth outlook.
Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent,
or 34 points to 4,475, a 30.349-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent
to hit a 14-month high of 4,505.3 on Tuesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar and yen rose against the euro on
Tuesday on investor nervousness about the U.S. third-quarter
corporate earnings results and on uncertainty about Greece and
Spain.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.2872, well below a
two-week high of $1.3071 hit on Reuters data on Friday. Traders
cited bids below $1.2900 and offers around $1.3000, suggesting a
narrow range for the euro.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Tuesday as
investors, worried about bleak views of global growth and the
upcoming earnings season, dumped riskier assets to pour money
into safe havens.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were
up 06/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent, down from 1.748
percent late on Friday, the highest level since Sept 24.
Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield
2.930 percent, down from Friday's close of 2.9703. The 30-year
yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent,
according to Reuters data.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell for a third consecutive session on
Tuesday, as a stern warning by the International Monetary Fund
on global growth and worries about a slowing Chinese economy
lessened bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,765.36 an ounce
by 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), even though the price was still within
reach of its 11-month high at $1,795.69.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices were little changed on Tuesday as
concerns about weak global growth and its implications for
industrial metal demand offset expectations for further
pro-growth policies from top consumer China, aimed at
stimulating the economy.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $8,145 a tonne, from a last bid of $8,180 on Monday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday
on the threat of supply disruption as tensions escalate in the
Middle East.
Brent November crude rose $2.68, or 2.40 percent, to
settle at $114.50 a barrel, having traded from $111.97 to
$114.72.
