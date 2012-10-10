-----------------------(07:17 / 1817 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,490.74 -14.61 NZSX 50 3,888.14 -19.85 DJIA 13,359.86 -113.67 Nikkei 8,596.23 -173.36 NASDAQ 3,055.00 -10.03 FTSE 5,776.71 -33.54 S&P 500 1,433.94 -7.54 Hang Seng 20,919.60 -17.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,461.00 -23.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.072 -0.033 US 10 YR Bond 1.692 -0.021 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.533 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.897 -0.028 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0230 1.0218 NZD US$ 0.8164 0.8163 EUR US$ 1.2900 1.2865 Yen US$ 78.16 78.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1761.25 Silver (Lon) 33.790 Gold (NY) 1763.65 Light Crude 91.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended their decline on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials briefly down 1 percent, weighed by a sharp retreat in shares of Chevron and Alcoa. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 125.20 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,348.33. The S&P 500 lost 9.04 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,432.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Global growth worries prodded Britain's top share index lower on Wednesday as a failed merger with a French peer hurt shares in defence and aviation firm BAE Systems. London's blue chip index closed down 33.54 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,776.71 as volumes on the index remained light as whole, just 88 percent of its already weak 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 2 percent to hit a two-month closing low on concerns that coming corporate earnings will be hurt by sluggish global growth, as the IMF cut its forecasts for the second time since April. The Nikkei, which fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday, closed down 173.36 points at 8,596.23 on Wednesday. The index has fallen 7.5 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro was stable against the dollar on Wednesday after a two-day decline as investors waited to see whether debt-ridden Spain would ask for a bailout for its public finances. Against the yen, the euro was flat at 100.84 yen, while the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 78.27 yen. The dollar index was flat at 79.935, having earlier hit 80.186, its strongest since Sept. 11. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries extended gains after a sale of 10-year debt, despite losses earlier in the session. Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds rose 14/32 to yield 2.903 percent after the auction. Prices for the 10-year notes rose 04/32 to yield 1.699 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold traded flat on Wednesday, as renewed fears about a worsening euro zone debt crisis along with wider concern about the global economy dampened the metal's allure as a traditional inflation hedge. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,762.70 an ounce by 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). Bullion was still within reach to a 11-month high of $1,795.69, which marked the loftiest price since November. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper was steadier and aluminium fell to its lowest in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about continued demand weakness offset fresh hopes for pro-growth policies from top metals consumer China. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange(LME)closed at $8,165 a tonne from a close of $8,145 on Tuesday. Earlier, the metal used in power and construction hit $8,110.50, its lowest since Sep. 26. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged up on Wednesday in volatile trading, as concerns about the security of Middle East supplies amid escalating tensions over Syria helped offset fears that slowing economic growth will curb demand for petroleum. Brent November crude rose 7 cents to $114.57 a barrel by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT), having reached $115.59, the highest since prices hit $117.02 on Sept. 1, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - -