-----------------------(06:36 / 1936 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,490.74 -14.61 NZSX 50 3,888.14 -19.85 DJIA 13,338.21 -135.32 Nikkei 8,596.23 -173.36 NASDAQ 3,047.73 -17.29 FTSE 5,776.71 -33.54 S&P 500 1,431.71 -9.77 Hang Seng 20,919.60 -17.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,457.00 -27.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.063 -0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.684 -0.030 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.533 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.888 -0.037 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0232 1.0218 NZD US$ 0.8166 0.8163 EUR US$ 1.2894 1.2865 Yen US$ 78.15 78.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1761.25 Silver (Lon) 33.790 Gold (NY) 1763.65 Light Crude 91.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australia's stock market trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, a day after the earnings season opened with Alcoa posting a quarterly net loss and Chevron saying profits would fall sharply in its most recent period. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.56 points, or 0.84 percent, at 13,359.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.52 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,433.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.24 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,054.78. The S&P energy sector index fell 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Global growth worries prodded Britain's top share index lower on Wednesday as a failed merger with a French peer hurt shares in defence and aviation firm BAE Systems. London's blue chip index closed down 33.54 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,776.71 as volumes on the index remained light as whole, just 88 percent of its already weak 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 2 percent to hit a two-month closing low on concerns that coming corporate earnings will be hurt by sluggish global growth, as the IMF cut its forecasts for the second time since April. The Nikkei, which fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday, closed down 173.36 points at 8,596.23 on Wednesday. The index has fallen 7.5 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking U.S. shares which fell as corporate warnings of slower growth closed underscored concerns about a sluggish world economy. Australia's share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 4,457, a 33.7-point discount to the 4,490.74 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark pulled back from 14-month highs on Wednesday on lower growth forecasts for China. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro edged higher against the dollar on Wednesday after a two-day decline, but uncertainty about whether debt-ridden Spain would ask for a bailout and Greece would get more money from its lenders could limit gains. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2898, erasing losses that had taken it to a session low of $1.2833 on Reuters data, the weakest level since Oct. 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a sale of 10-year notes on underlying worries about the global economy and a squeeze on short positions. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were 07/32 higher in price, yielding 1.691 percent from 1.7130 percent on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 19/32 in price to yield 2.895 percent, compared to 2.925 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold traded flat on Wednesday, as renewed fears about a worsening euro zone debt crisis along with wider concern about the global economy dampened the metal's allure as a traditional inflation hedge. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,762.70 an ounce by 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). Bullion was still within reach to a 11-month high of $1,795.69, which marked the loftiest price since November. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper was steadier and aluminium fell to its lowest in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about continued demand weakness offset fresh hopes for pro-growth policies from top metals consumer China. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange(LME)closed at $8,165 a tonne from a close of $8,145 on Tuesday. Earlier, the metal used in power and construction hit $8,110.50, its lowest since Sep. 26. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures eased on Wednesday in choppy trading as concerns about slowing economic growth hit Wall Street equities and pulled oil lower, after prices had received an early lift from tension in the Middle East. Brent November crude fell 17 cents, or 0.15 percent, to settle at $114.33 a barrel, having traded from $113.77 to $115.59. For a full report, double click on - - - -