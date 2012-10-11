-----------------------(07:25 / 1825 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.53 -7.21 NZSX 50 3,883.30 -4.84 DJIA 13,359.30 +14.33 Nikkei 8,546.78 -49.45 NASDAQ 3,054.08 +2.30 FTSE 5,829.75 +53.04 S&P 500 1,436.19 +3.63 Hang Seng 20,999.05 +79.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,484.00 +8.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.053 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.686 +0.005 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.553 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.017 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0272 1.0265 NZD US$ 0.8184 0.8168 EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2850 Yen US$ 78.32 77.99 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1769.00 Silver (Lon) 34.250 Gold (NY) 1761.94 Light Crude 91.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower and the Nasdaq turned negative on Thursday as Apple shares fell after a legal ruling involving the sale of Samsung products and retail shares reversed course after rising on jobless claims data. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,346.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.49 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,434.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,048.01. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares snapped a three session losing streak on Thursday, led higher by gains in commodity and financial stocks as a fall in U.S. jobless claims fuelled recovery hopes. The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,829.75, recovering after reaching its lowest level since October 1 early on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in more than two months on Thursday on mounting fears that upcoming corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow start. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,546.78 points, losing ground for a third straight session. The benchmark has lost 8 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in four days on Thursday after the head of the IMF said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, overshadowing a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2931. It had fallen to $1.2824 earlier in Asian trade, the lowest since Oct. 1, after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk status, with a negative outlook. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after a sale of $13 billion of 30-year bonds. Prices for both 10- and 30-year debt fell shortly after the sale, with 10-year notes down 10/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent. Prices for 30-year bonds dipped 15/32 to yield 2.909 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday following four straight days of declines after the euro shrugged off a downgrade of Spain's creditworthiness. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent on the day to $1,770.89 an ounce by 1412 GMT. The price fell by more than 2 percent over the prior four trading days, its longest stretch of declines since June this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper bounced on Thursday from two-week lows as the dollar fell, but the gains were likely to be capped as investors fret about the growth outlook for big metals consumer China and the grinding debt crisis in the euro zone. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher at $8,239.50 per tonne after hitting a two-week low of $8,105 earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalate, reinforcing concerns about risks to the region's supply, and maintenance curbs on North Sea output continue. Brent November crude rose $1.01 to $115.34 a barrel by 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), having reached $116, highest since prices reached $117.02 on Sept. 17. Brent's November contract expires on Oct. 16. For a full report, double click on - - - -