-----------------------(07:25 / 1825 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,483.53 -7.21 NZSX 50 3,883.30 -4.84
DJIA 13,359.30 +14.33 Nikkei 8,546.78 -49.45
NASDAQ 3,054.08 +2.30 FTSE 5,829.75 +53.04
S&P 500 1,436.19 +3.63 Hang Seng 20,999.05 +79.45
SPI 200 Fut 4,484.00 +8.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.053 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.686 +0.005
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.553 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.017
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0272 1.0265 NZD US$ 0.8184 0.8168
EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2850 Yen US$ 78.32 77.99
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1769.00 Silver (Lon) 34.250
Gold (NY) 1761.94 Light Crude 91.99
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower and the Nasdaq turned
negative on Thursday as Apple shares fell after a legal ruling
involving the sale of Samsung products and retail shares
reversed course after rising on jobless claims data.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.27 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 13,346.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.49 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,434.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.78 points, or 0.12
percent, to 3,048.01.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares snapped a three session losing
streak on Thursday, led higher by gains in commodity and
financial stocks as a fall in U.S. jobless claims fuelled
recovery hopes.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9
percent at 5,829.75, recovering after reaching its lowest level
since October 1 early on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest
close in more than two months on Thursday on mounting fears that
upcoming corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results
season got off to a slow start.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,546.78 points,
losing ground for a third straight session. The benchmark has
lost 8 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first
time in four days on Thursday after the head of the IMF said
indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget
deficits, overshadowing a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2931. It had fallen
to $1.2824 earlier in Asian trade, the lowest since Oct. 1,
after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to
BBB-minus, just above junk status, with a negative outlook.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on
Thursday after a sale of $13 billion of 30-year bonds.
Prices for both 10- and 30-year debt fell shortly after the
sale, with 10-year notes down 10/32 in price to
yield 1.713 percent. Prices for 30-year bonds dipped
15/32 to yield 2.909 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday following four straight
days of declines after the euro shrugged off a downgrade of
Spain's creditworthiness.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent on the day to $1,770.89 an
ounce by 1412 GMT. The price fell by more than 2 percent over
the prior four trading days, its longest stretch of declines
since June this year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper bounced on Thursday from two-week lows as
the dollar fell, but the gains were likely to be capped as
investors fret about the growth outlook for big metals consumer
China and the grinding debt crisis in the euro zone.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.9 percent higher at $8,239.50 per tonne after hitting a
two-week low of $8,105 earlier in the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between
Syria and Turkey escalate, reinforcing concerns about risks to
the region's supply, and maintenance curbs on North Sea output
continue.
Brent November crude rose $1.01 to $115.34 a barrel
by 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), having reached $116, highest since
prices reached $117.02 on Sept. 17. Brent's November contract
expires on Oct. 16.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -