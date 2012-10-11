(UPDATE 1) -----------------------(06:58 / 1958 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.53 -7.21 NZSX 50 3,883.30 -4.84 DJIA 13,337.45 -7.52 Nikkei 8,546.78 -49.45 NASDAQ 3,052.02 +0.24 FTSE 5,829.75 +53.04 S&P 500 1,434.09 +1.53 Hang Seng 20,999.05 +79.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,478.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.033 -0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.672 -0.009 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.553 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.851 -0.033 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0261 1.0265 NZD US$ 0.8172 0.8168 EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2850 Yen US$ 78.32 77.99 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1769.00 Silver (Lon) 34.250 Gold (NY) 1761.94 Light Crude 92.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labor market were capped by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.58 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,326.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares snapped a three session losing streak on Thursday, led higher by gains in commodity and financial stocks as a fall in U.S. jobless claims fuelled recovery hopes. The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,829.75, recovering after reaching its lowest level since October 1 early on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in more than two months on Thursday on mounting fears that upcoming corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow start. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,546.78 points, losing ground for a third straight session. The benchmark has lost 8 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Friday after Wall Street had a mixed ending overnight on the back of gains on improved labor market and falls in Apple shares. Australia's share price index futures rose 2 to 4,478, a 5.53 point discount to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index which fell 7 points to 4,483.5, according to the latest data, off a session low of 4,460.4. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in four days on Thursday after the head of the IMF said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, overshadowing a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2931. It had fallen to $1.2824 earlier in Asian trade, the lowest since Oct. 1, after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk status, with a negative outlook. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Thursday in choppy trade as fears about the euro zone's health after a downgrade of Spain's debt rating and uncertainty around November's U.S. election outweighed a muted sale of 30-year debt. The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct. 11. In the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes were 02/32 higher in price, yielding 1.673 percent, from 1.680 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price after flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was last at 2.856 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. equities and other commodities higher, as a sharp drop in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits helped the metal snap four straight days of declines. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1,767 an ounce by 2:10 PM EDT (1810 GMT). The metal fell by more than 2 percent over the prior four trading days, its longest stretch of declines since June. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper bounced on Thursday from two-week lows as the dollar fell, but the gains were likely to be capped as investors fret about the growth outlook for big metals consumer China and the grinding debt crisis in the euro zone. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher at $8,239.50 per tonne after hitting a two-week low of $8,105 earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as escalating Middle East tensions reinforced concerns about supply from the region and as North Sea production continued to be curbed by maintenance. Brent November crude rose $1.38, or 1.21 percent, to settle at $115.71, having traded from $114.42 to $116. For a full report, double click on - - - -