-----------------------(07:23 / 1823 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,486.58 +3.05 NZSX 50 3,896.66 +13.35 DJIA 13,328.85 +2.46 Nikkei 8,534.12 -12.66 NASDAQ 3,044.11 -5.30 FTSE 5,793.32 -36.43 S&P 500 1,428.59 -4.25 Hang Seng 21,136.43 +137.38 SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -13.00 CRB Index 306.55 -2.32 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.027 -0.018 US 10 YR Bond 1.656 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.528 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.831 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0266 1.0278 NZD US$ 0.8181 0.8194 EUR US$ 1.2955 1.2941 Yen US$ 78.38 78.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 33.790 Gold (NY) 1753.75 Light Crude 91.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,328.85 at the close. But the S&P 500 fell 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.30 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,044.11. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dented by corporate earnings concerns after a second profit warning in a week from the engineering sector and by more weak data from mega metals consumer China. The FTSE 100 closed down 30.14 points or 0.5 percent at 5,799.61 points, taking its losses for the week to 0.8 percent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1 percent, led by Morgan Crucible and in four-and-a-half times its 90-day average daily volumes. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a fresh two-month low on Friday, with Softbank Corp tumbling 17 percent after the wireless service provider said it was in talks to invest in U.S. firm Sprint Nextel. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,534.12, losing ground for a fifth straight session, and was down 3.7 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since May and a fourth straight week of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on Friday, but remained within its recent trading range as investors awaited clarity on when and whether heavily indebted Spain would formally request a bailout to shore up its battered finances. The euro was last trading at $1.2952, up 0.2 percent on the day, but down 0.6 percent on the week. It has traded in a relatively tight range since mid-September, roughly between $1.28 and $1.3170. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as data showed muted underlying U.S. inflation, with investors looking ahead to a key European Union leaders' summit, a possible bailout request from Spain and more data in the coming week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 03/32 in price, yielding 1.660 percent, from 1.6681 percent on Thursday. The 30-year bond was up 09/32 in price, erasing an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading. The 30-year yield was last at 2.834 percent, from Thursday's close at 2.848 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, its biggest daily drop in more than two months, as improving U.S. consumer sentiment and jobs data stirred concern the Federal Reserve might curb the monetary stimulus that has boosted gold prices. Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,754.10 an ounce by 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT). The metal has now ended lower in five of its last six sessions. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $10.90 at $1,759.70, with trading volume at 40 percent lower than its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Friday on concern about demand in top metals consumer China ahead of trade and economic growth data next week as the market geared up for its biggest weekly loss in two months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $8,125 a tonne, reversing small gains in the previous session when prices rebounded after hitting their lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this week. Brent November crude fell $ 1.09 to settle at $114.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude for November delivery traded down 21 cents to settle at $91.86 a barrel. Friday's moves narrowed Brent's premium to U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R to below $23 a barrel after it hit $23.69 on Thursday, the highest since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - -