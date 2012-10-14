-----------------------(06:53 / 1953 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,486.58 +3.05 NZSX 50 3,896.66 +13.35
DJIA 13,328.85 +2.46 Nikkei 8,534.12 -12.66
NASDAQ 3,044.11 -5.30 FTSE 5,793.32 -36.43
S&P 500 1,428.59 -4.25 Hang Seng 20,999.05 +137.38
SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 2.925 +0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.656 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.528 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.831 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0252 1.0278 NZD US$ 0.8175 0.8194
EUR US$ 1.2954 1.2941 Yen US$ 78.43 78.42
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 33.790
Gold (NY) 1753.75 Light Crude 91.86
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four
months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from
Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit
margins for big lenders.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46
points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,328.85 at the close. But the S&P
500 fell 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at
1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.30 points, or
0.17 percent, to 3,044.11.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dented by
corporate earnings concerns after a second profit warning in a
week from the engineering sector and by more weak data from mega
metals consumer China.
The FTSE 100 closed down 30.14 points or 0.5 percent
at 5,799.61 points, taking its losses for the week to 0.8
percent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1 percent, led by
Morgan Crucible and in four-and-a-half times its 90-day average
daily volumes.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a fresh
two-month low on Friday, with Softbank Corp tumbling 17
percent after the wireless service provider said it was in talks
to invest in U.S. firm Sprint Nextel.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,534.12,
losing ground for a fifth straight session, and was down 3.7
percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since May and a
fourth straight week of losses.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian are set to open slightly lower on Monday
after Wall Street dipped on bank earnings worries, but the
mining sector could support the market, buoyed by a recovery in
Chinese imports and exports in September.
Share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 4,475.0, a
13-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index,
but that was before the release of the encouraging Chinese trade
data. The benchmark index edged up 0.1 percent on Friday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on
Friday, but remained within its recent trading range as
investors awaited clarity on when and whether heavily indebted
Spain would formally request a bailout to shore up its battered
finances.
The euro was last trading at $1.2952, up 0.2 percent
on the day, but down 0.6 percent on the week. It has traded in a
relatively tight range since mid-September, roughly between
$1.28 and $1.3170.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as data
showed muted underlying U.S. inflation, with investors looking
ahead to a key European Union leaders' summit, a possible
bailout request from Spain and more data in the coming week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 03/32 in
price, yielding 1.660 percent, from 1.6681 percent on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was up 09/32 in price, erasing
an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading. The 30-year yield
was last at 2.834 percent, from Thursday's close at 2.848
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, its biggest
daily drop in more than two months, as improving U.S. consumer
sentiment and jobs data stirred concern the Federal Reserve
might curb the monetary stimulus that has boosted gold prices.
Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,754.10 an ounce by
3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT). The metal has now ended lower in five
of its last six sessions.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $10.90 at $1,759.70, with trading volume at 40 percent
lower than its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Friday on concern about demand in
top metals consumer China ahead of trade and economic growth
data next week as the market geared up for its biggest weekly
loss in two months.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
untraded at the close, was last bid at $8,125 a tonne, reversing
small gains in the previous session when prices rebounded after
hitting their lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on
Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread
between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a
year this week.
Brent November crude fell $ 1.09 to settle at
$114.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude for November delivery
traded down 21 cents to settle at $91.86 a barrel.
Friday's moves narrowed Brent's premium to U.S. crude
benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R to below $23 a
barrel after it hit $23.69 on Thursday, the highest since
October 2011.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -