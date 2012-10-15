-----------------------(07:17 / 1817 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.43 -3.15 NZSX 50 3,916.37 +19.71 DJIA 13,421.59 +92.74 Nikkei 8,577.93 +43.81 NASDAQ 3,055.02 +10.91 FTSE 5,805.61 +12.29 S&P 500 1,437.41 +8.82 Hang Seng 21,148.25 +11.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,507.00 +26.00 CRB Index 304.20 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.025 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.672 +0.016 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.478 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.854 +0.023 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0249 1.0225 NZD US$ 0.8179 0.8144 EUR US$ 1.2944 1.2920 Yen US$ 78.73 78.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1736.00 Silver (Lon) 33.220 Gold (NY) 1753.75 Light Crude 91.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as optimism about stronger-than-expected Citigroup earnings and retail sales, along with a rebound in energy shares, put investors in the mood to buy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 79.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,408.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.45 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,437.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.07 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,054.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares rose on Monday, buoyed by gains for heavyweight banks as the sector tracked continental peers on expectations Spain was moving closer to asking for a bailout. A 12.29 point, or 0.2 percent, move higher to 5,805.61 points was not enough to take the FTSE 100 out of its recent tight trading range, however, and the index remained a regional laggard in comparison to gains in Germany and France. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.5 percent on Monday as investors turned buyers after a broad sell-off last week, though concerns lingered over the earnings outlook for Japanese corporates. The Nikkei closed 0.5 percent up at 8,577.93 yen, recovering from a 2-month low struck on Friday after losing 3.7 percent on the week due to worries over profit warnings at the outset of the earnings season. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro swung between gains and losses on Monday and last traded little changed against the dollar as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout. The euro was last little changed at $1.2948, recovering from a low of $1.2889 on reported buying by sovereign investors and companies. The session peak posted at $1.2943. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday in choppy trading and yields held in their recent range as investors saw low volatility ahead of the November U.S. presidential election and before further clarity on the U.S. fiscal cliff. Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.67 percent. The notes have traded between 1.55 percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold dropped more than 1 percent on Monday, on track for its biggest daily drop since July, as encouraging U.S. retail sales data prompted investors to curb expectations for Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus that have boosted bullion prices. Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,733.39 an ounce by 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT), having earlier fallen to as low as $1,728.75, the weakest since Sept. 13. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were down $24.60 an ounce at $1,735.10, with trading volume on track to finish in line with its average turnover, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper dropped to a one-month low on Monday as concerns about poor physical demand in China and uncertainty over Beijing's next moves to support its economy prompted selling ahead of growth data from the country this week. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4 percent to close at $8,094.50 a tonne in the second session of losses after touching a low of $8,050, the weakest since Sept. 13. Volumes were thin with traders distracted by LME Week, the annual gathering of the industry in London. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude seesawed around unchanged on Monday as North Sea production delays, Middle East turmoil and supportive economic data tempered price pressure from slowing economic growth and an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment. Brent November crude edged up 10 cents to $114.72 a barrel by 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT), having swung from $113.58 to $115.37. U.S. November crude was down 86 cents at $91 a barrel, having dropped as low as $89.79 to test support below the 100-day moving average of $89.88, a technical level monitored closely by chart-watching traders and analysts. For a full report, double click on - - - -