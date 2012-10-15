-----------------------(07:17 / 1817 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,483.43 -3.15 NZSX 50 3,916.37 +19.71
DJIA 13,421.59 +92.74 Nikkei 8,577.93 +43.81
NASDAQ 3,055.02 +10.91 FTSE 5,805.61 +12.29
S&P 500 1,437.41 +8.82 Hang Seng 21,148.25 +11.82
SPI 200 Fut 4,507.00 +26.00 CRB Index 304.20 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.025 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.672 +0.016
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.478 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.854 +0.023
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0249 1.0225 NZD US$ 0.8179 0.8144
EUR US$ 1.2944 1.2920 Yen US$ 78.73 78.55
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1736.00 Silver (Lon) 33.220
Gold (NY) 1753.75 Light Crude 91.76
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as optimism about
stronger-than-expected Citigroup earnings and retail sales,
along with a rebound in energy shares, put investors in the mood
to buy.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 79.32 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,408.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 8.45 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,437.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.07 points, or 0.33
percent, to 3,054.18.
LONDON - UK shares rose on Monday, buoyed by gains for
heavyweight banks as the sector tracked continental peers on
expectations Spain was moving closer to asking for a bailout.
A 12.29 point, or 0.2 percent, move higher to 5,805.61
points was not enough to take the FTSE 100 out of its
recent tight trading range, however, and the index remained a
regional laggard in comparison to gains in Germany and France.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.5 percent on Monday as
investors turned buyers after a broad sell-off last week, though
concerns lingered over the earnings outlook for Japanese
corporates.
The Nikkei closed 0.5 percent up at 8,577.93 yen,
recovering from a 2-month low struck on Friday after losing 3.7
percent on the week due to worries over profit warnings at the
outset of the earnings season.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro swung between gains and losses on Monday
and last traded little changed against the dollar as investors
awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout.
The euro was last little changed at $1.2948,
recovering from a low of $1.2889 on reported buying by sovereign
investors and companies. The session peak posted at $1.2943.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on
Monday in choppy trading and yields held in their recent range
as investors saw low volatility ahead of the November U.S.
presidential election and before further clarity on the U.S.
fiscal cliff.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.67 percent. The notes have traded between 1.55
percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold dropped more than 1 percent on Monday, on
track for its biggest daily drop since July, as encouraging U.S.
retail sales data prompted investors to curb expectations for
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus that have boosted bullion
prices.
Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,733.39 an ounce
by 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT), having earlier fallen to as low as
$1,728.75, the weakest since Sept. 13.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were
down $24.60 an ounce at $1,735.10, with trading volume on track
to finish in line with its average turnover, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper dropped to a one-month low on Monday as
concerns about poor physical demand in China and uncertainty
over Beijing's next moves to support its economy prompted
selling ahead of growth data from the country this week.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
fell 0.4 percent to close at $8,094.50 a tonne in the second
session of losses after touching a low of $8,050, the weakest
since Sept. 13. Volumes were thin with traders distracted by LME
Week, the annual gathering of the industry in London.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude seesawed around unchanged on Monday
as North Sea production delays, Middle East turmoil and
supportive economic data tempered price pressure from slowing
economic growth and an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting
of higher grade uranium enrichment.
Brent November crude edged up 10 cents to $114.72 a
barrel by 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT), having swung from $113.58
to $115.37.
U.S. November crude was down 86 cents at $91 a barrel,
having dropped as low as $89.79 to test support below the
100-day moving average of $89.88, a technical level monitored
closely by chart-watching traders and analysts.
