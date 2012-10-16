-----------------------(07:16 / 1816 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,491.50 +8.07 NZSX 50 3,940.70 +24.33 DJIA 13,533.31 +109.08 Nikkei 8,701.31 +123.38 NASDAQ 3,093.27 +29.09 FTSE 5,870.54 +64.93 S&P 500 1,452.49 +12.36 Hang Seng 21,207.07 +58.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,517.00 +25.00 CRB Index 305.82 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.095 +0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.719 +0.050 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.463 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.911 +0.063 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0262 1.0277 NZD US$ 0.8129 0.8172 EUR US$ 1.3044 1.2988 Yen US$ 78.87 78.81 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1746.50 Silver (Lon) 32.800 Gold (NY) 1735.49 Light Crude 91.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson helped ease concerns about a dismal quarterly earnings season. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.43 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,547.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 14.49 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,454.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 33.55 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,097.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index notched up strong gains on Tuesday, and was on the cusp of breaking out of its recent trading range, as investors welcomed a media report saying Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to Spain. The FTSE 100 closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,870.54, adding to the previous session's 0.2 percent gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1.4 percent on Tuesday as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rebounded after the company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp would not dilute their shares. The Nikkei added 123.38 points to 8,701.31 as investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last week on worries about poor earnings from companies hit by a global slowdown, a strong yen and anti-Japanese sentiment in China. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose to a one-week high against the dollar and four-week peaks against the yen and sterling on Tuesday after an early media report indicated Germany was open to a precautionary line of credit for Spain. The euro was last up 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3028, with the peak at $1.3060, its highest level in a week. A break above $1.3072 would target the mid-September high of $1.31729. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as stocks rose on strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of aid for Spain lifted the euro, curbing government bonds' safe-haven appeal. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price with yields rising to 1.72 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-7/32 with yields testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, near the high yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Tuesday after two days of sharp losses, lifted by a dollar drop and after data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed but seen unlikely to derail the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,743.90 an ounce by 11:11 a.m. (1511 GMT), well above the previous day's one-month low at $1,728.75. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up $7.80 an ounce at $1,745.40, with trading volume on track to finish below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rebounded from one-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by rising equities and a stronger euro, but uncertainty about the outlook for demand kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,125 a tonne, up 0.4 percent from Monday's close of $8,094.50 a tonne. It fell to its lowest level since mid-September in the previous session at $8,050. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as Brent's front-month contract approached expiration at the end of the session and under pressure from ample U.S. crude supply and concerns about economic growth in Europe and China. Brent November crude fell 93 cents to $114.87 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), after reaching $116.20, the highest for front-month Brent since prices reached $117.02 on Sept. 17. Brent December crude was down 64 cents at $113.76 a barrel. U.S. November crude was down 19 cents at $91.66 a barrel. Tuesday's $91.30 to $92.32 trading range was inside the previous session's range. The U.S. November crude contract expires on Oct. 22. For a full report, double click on - - - -