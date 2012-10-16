(Updates with latest New York figures) -----------------------(06:33 / 1933 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,491.50 +8.07 NZSX 50 3,940.70 +24.33 DJIA 13,529.44 +105.21 Nikkei 8,701.31 +123.38 NASDAQ 3,097.56 +33.38 FTSE 5,870.54 +64.93 S&P 500 1,452.60 +12.47 Hang Seng 21,207.07 +58.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,516.00 +24.00 CRB Index 306.20 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.100 +0.075 US 10 YR Bond 1.722 +0.054 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.485 +0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.917 +0.069 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0263 1.0277 NZD US$ 0.8133 0.8172 EUR US$ 1.3044 1.2988 Yen US$ 78.86 78.81 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1746.50 Silver (Lon) 32.800 Gold (NY) 1735.49 Light Crude 92.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies beat expectations, raising hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.13 points, or 0.83 percent, to 13,535.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shot up 12.19 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,452.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 31.66 points, or 1.03 percent, to 3,095.84. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index notched up strong gains on Tuesday, and was on the cusp of breaking out of its recent trading range, as investors welcomed a media report saying Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to Spain. The FTSE 100 closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,870.54, adding to the previous session's 0.2 percent gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1.4 percent on Tuesday as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rebounded after the company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp would not dilute their shares. The Nikkei added 123.38 points to 8,701.31 as investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last week on worries about poor earnings from companies hit by a global slowdown, a strong yen and anti-Japanese sentiment in China. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open firmer following Wall Street's gains on better than expected earnings, and a lift in metals prices. Share price index futures are up 23 points or 0.5 percent to 4,515.0, a 23.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which struck, but could not hold, a 14-month high during Tuesday's session. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied to a one-week high against the dollar and four-week peaks against the yen and sterling on Tuesday after a media report indicated Germany was open to a precautionary line of credit for Spain. The euro was last up 0.8 percent on the day at $1.3044, with the peak at $1.3060, its highest level in a week. A break above $1.3072 would target the mid-September high of $1.31729. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as stocks rose on strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of aid for Spain lifted the euro, curbing government bonds' safe-haven appeal. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price with yields rising to 1.72 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-7/32 with yields testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, near the high yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Tuesday to snap two days of hefty losses lifted by a broad dollar drop and by data showing U.S. consumer prices climbed but not enough to derail the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,744.60 an ounce by 2:05 PM EDT (1805 GMT), well above the previous day's one-month low at $1,728.75. The metal had dropped almost 2 percent in the last two sessions. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $8.70 an ounce at $1,746.30, with trading volume at about 45 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rebounded from one-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by rising equities and a stronger euro, but uncertainty about the outlook for demand kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,125 a tonne, up 0.4 percent from Monday's close of $8,094.50 a tonne. It fell to its lowest level since mid-September in the previous session at $8,050. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Expiring November Brent crude fell on Tuesday in choppy trading as expectations U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week and concerns about sputtering economic growth pulled prices from a four-week peak above $116 a barrel. Brent November crude fell 73 cents, or 0.63 percent, to settle and go off the board at $115.07 a barrel, having traded from $114.50 to $116.20. Brent December crude fell 40 cents to settle at $114 a barrel, after trading from $113.48 to $114.48. For a full report, double click on - - - -