-----------------------(07:22 / 1822 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,528.21 +36.71 NZSX 50 3,965.18 +24.48 DJIA 13,529.19 -22.59 Nikkei 8,806.55 +105.24 NASDAQ 3,099.06 -2.11 FTSE 5,910.91 +40.37 S&P 500 1,458.57 +3.65 Hang Seng 21,416.64 +209.57 SPI 200 Fut 4,551.00 +16.00 CRB Index 307.66 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.223 +0.095 US 10 YR Bond 1.801 +0.079 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.538 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.980 +0.062 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0368 1.0315 NZD US$ 0.8211 0.8170 EUR US$ 1.3121 1.3106 Yen US$ 78.96 78.71 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1749.00 Silver (Lon) 33.030 Gold (NY) 1747.19 Light Crude 92.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, putting the benchmark index on track for its third straight day of gains, as U.S. housing starts hit a four-year high, but weak results from tech bellwethers curbed the Dow. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.22 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,518.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.25 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,457.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.83 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,096.34. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares hit their highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, propelled by strength in risk-sensitive commodity stocks ahead of economic growth data from top consumer China. The FTSE 100 closed up 40.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,910.91, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending back above the 5,900 level for the first time since September 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday after the yen eased to a one-month low against the euro and dollar, and investors took a sunnier view of earnings. Those gains helped the Nikkei advance 105.24 points percent to 8,806.55, its highest close since Oct. 5 and above its 14-day moving average at 8,741.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro touched a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on growing speculation Madrid will ask for a bailout next month and positive sentiment from Moody's rating agency affirming Spain's investment grade rating late on Tuesday. The euro was up 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3130, with the peak at $1.3139 its highest since mid-September. Strong resistance was seen at $1.3169, the four-month high set on Sept. 17, with stop-loss buy orders cited above $1.3180 and reported option barriers at $1.3200. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to an improving economy, and after Spain avoided a damaging ratings downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 18/32 in price with yields climbing to 1.79 percent, the highest level since September 21. Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.99 percent, the highest since September 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Wednesday, partially recovering from sharp losses early in the week, in reaction to the dollar being down for a second day and to a rise in U.S. housing starts. Spot gold climbed 0.2 percent at $1,765.10 an ounce by 1:38 p.m. EDT (1738 GMT), set for a second day of gain. It had dropped almost 2 percent in the two sessions prior to Tuesday. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up $6.50 an ounce at $1,752.70, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Wednesday on a stronger euro and surprisingly good housing data in the U.S., though gains were limited by worries about forthcoming growth data in China and doubts over whether a European summit will make progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.17 percent to $8,220 a tonne, having hit an intraday high of $8,233. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses. Brent December crude was down 48 cents at $113.52 a barrel at 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), having swung from $112.80 to $114.31. U.S. front-month November crude seesawed near unchanged, up 2 cents at $92.11 a barrel, after trading from $91.55 to $92.85. For a full report, double click on - - - -