Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,528.21 +36.71 NZSX 50 3,965.18 +24.48
DJIA 13,529.19 -22.59 Nikkei 8,806.55 +105.24
NASDAQ 3,099.06 -2.11 FTSE 5,910.91 +40.37
S&P 500 1,458.57 +3.65 Hang Seng 21,416.64 +209.57
SPI 200 Fut 4,551.00 +16.00 CRB Index 307.66 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.223 +0.095 US 10 YR Bond 1.801 +0.079
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.538 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.980 +0.062
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0368 1.0315 NZD US$ 0.8211 0.8170
EUR US$ 1.3121 1.3106 Yen US$ 78.96 78.71
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1749.00 Silver (Lon) 33.030
Gold (NY) 1747.19 Light Crude 92.14
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, putting the
benchmark index on track for its third straight day of gains, as
U.S. housing starts hit a four-year high, but weak results from
tech bellwethers curbed the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.22
points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,518.56. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 2.25 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,457.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.83 points, or 0.15
percent, to 3,096.34.
LONDON - Britain's top shares hit their highest level in
more than a month on Wednesday, propelled by strength in
risk-sensitive commodity stocks ahead of economic growth data
from top consumer China.
The FTSE 100 closed up 40.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at
5,910.91, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending back
above the 5,900 level for the first time since September 14.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent on
Wednesday after the yen eased to a one-month low against the
euro and dollar, and investors took a sunnier view of earnings.
Those gains helped the Nikkei advance 105.24 points
percent to 8,806.55, its highest close since Oct. 5 and above
its 14-day moving average at 8,741.81.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro touched a one-month high against the
U.S. dollar on Wednesday on growing speculation Madrid will ask
for a bailout next month and positive sentiment from Moody's
rating agency affirming Spain's investment grade rating late on
Tuesday.
The euro was up 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3130,
with the peak at $1.3139 its highest since mid-September. Strong
resistance was seen at $1.3169, the four-month high set on Sept.
17, with stop-loss buy orders cited above $1.3180 and reported
option barriers at $1.3200.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to an improving
economy, and after Spain avoided a damaging ratings downgrade,
reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 18/32 in price with
yields climbing to 1.79 percent, the highest level since
September 21.
Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-7/32 in price
to yield 2.99 percent, the highest since September 19.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Wednesday, partially recovering
from sharp losses early in the week, in reaction to the dollar
being down for a second day and to a rise in U.S. housing
starts.
Spot gold climbed 0.2 percent at $1,765.10 an ounce
by 1:38 p.m. EDT (1738 GMT), set for a second day of gain. It
had dropped almost 2 percent in the two sessions prior to
Tuesday.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up
$6.50 an ounce at $1,752.70, with trading volume on track to
finish sharply below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Wednesday on a stronger euro and
surprisingly good housing data in the U.S., though gains were
limited by worries about forthcoming growth data in China and
doubts over whether a European summit will make progress in
resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended up 1.17 percent to $8,220 a tonne, having hit an intraday
high of $8,233.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising
U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand
for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about
supply disruptions limited losses.
Brent December crude was down 48 cents at $113.52 a
barrel at 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), having swung from $112.80 to
$114.31.
U.S. front-month November crude seesawed near
unchanged, up 2 cents at $92.11 a barrel, after trading from
$91.55 to $92.85.
