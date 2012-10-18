-----------------------(07:32 / 1832 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,559.44 +31.23 NZSX 50 4,001.95 +36.77
DJIA 13,538.04 -18.96 Nikkei 8,982.86 +176.31
NASDAQ 3,069.72 -34.40 FTSE 5,917.05 +6.14
S&P 500 1,455.55 -5.36 Hang Seng 21,518.71 +102.07
SPI 200 Fut 4,542.00 -8.00 CRB Index 308.63 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.213 -0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.819 -0.003
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.613 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.996 -0.008
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0365 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8191 0.8216
EUR US$ 1.3068 1.3104 Yen US$ 79.16 79.12
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1743.00 Silver (Lon) 32.990
Gold (NY) 1749.69 Light Crude 92.08
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq
dropping 1 percent, as Google shares slumped after the company
reported revenue and earnings below analysts' expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.13
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,545.87. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 4.39 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,456.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.98 points, or 1.03
percent, to 3,072.14.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose to a seven-month
closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a
reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.
The UK benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or
0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March
19.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average leapt to a three-week
high after China's GDP figures reassured with no nasty
surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily battered
shares that an increasingly soft yen made even more attractive.
The benchmark rose 2 percent to 8,982.86 in heavy volume,
sailing above its 25-day moving average as the yen softened to
79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas
earnings have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese
currency.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday
as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. job market overshadowed
favorable demand at a Spanish bond sale.
The euro rose to 104.12 yen, its strongest since
early May and remained higher on the day, last trading at 103.81
, up 0.3 percent.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent on the day to
$1.3100, still within striking distance of Wednesday's
one-month peak of $1.3139. Traders reported large option
expiries at $1.3100 which may influence trade, keeping the euro
close to that level.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after a
three-day rise in yields attracted buyers and data showing a
rise in new claims for unemployment benefits last week indicated
a drag on the recovery.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.82 percent, not far off the 200-day moving average. The
yield has risen from 1.66 percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to yield
2.99 percent, after closing at 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Thursday as commodity weakness and
uncertainty over the commitment of Germany and France to battle
the euro zone debt crisis prompted the bullion market to
consolidate gains after its recent rally.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1,744.70 an
ounce by 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery slipped
$6.90 an ounce to $1,746, with trading volume set to finish well
below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper gave up gains on Thursday to end flat as the
dollar strengthened and the outlook for top metals consumer
China improved after data indicated the country's economy is
stabilising.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed unchanged at $8,220 a tonne after touching a one-week
high of $8,260 during Asian trade.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday on indications of
improving supply and a rise in U.S. jobless claims, despite
support from the closure of a pipeline carrying Canadian crude
oil to the United States.
Brent December crude fell 72 cents to $112.50 a
barrel by 1:27 p.m. EDT (1727 GMT). It fell earlier to $111.57,
below the 200-day moving average of $112.24, a technical level
monitored by chart-watching traders and analysts.
U.S. November crude was down 11 cents at $92.01 a
barrel, having reached $92.41. It fell to $90.66 during the
session and below that, a test of technical support could be
expected at the 100-day moving average of $89.92.
