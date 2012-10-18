(Overnight market action with latest New York figures.)
-----------------------(08:37 / 1937 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,559.44 +31.23 NZSX 50 4,001.95 +36.77
DJIA 13,532.79 -24.21 Nikkei 8,982.86
+176.31
NASDAQ 3,074.55 -29.57 FTSE 5,917.05 +6.14
S&P 500 1,456.73 -4.18 Hang Seng 21,518.71 +102.07
SPI 200 Fut 4,544.00 -6.00 CRB Index 308.75 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.227 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.833 +0.011
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.610 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.019 +0.015
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0367 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8189 0.8216
EUR US$ 1.3063 1.3104 Yen US$ 79.25 79.12
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1743.00 Silver (Lon) 32.990
Gold (NY) 1749.69 Light Crude 92.06
----------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with tech stocks
hit hard after Google surprisingly released earnings during the
trading day that showed revenue and earnings fell short of
forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.37 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 13,525.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 6.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,454.84. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 36.05 points, or 1.16
percent, to 3,068.07.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose to a seven-month
closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a
reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.
The UK benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or
0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March
19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average leapt to a three-week
high after China's GDP figures reassured with no nasty
surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily battered
shares that an increasingly soft yen made even more attractive.
The benchmark rose 2 percent to 8,982.86 in heavy volume,
sailing above its 25-day moving average as the yen softened to
79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas
earnings have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese
currency.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open with a mute
tone on Friday, after Wall Street's soft showing and weaker
metals prices overnight.
Local share price index futures are down 0.1
percent to 4,544, a 15.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index, which reached a near 15-month high on
Thursday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday
as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. job market overshadowed
favorable demand at a Spanish bond sale.
The euro rose to 104.12 yen, its strongest since
early May and remained higher on the day, last trading at 103.81
, up 0.3 percent.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent on the day to
$1.3100, still within striking distance of Wednesday's
one-month peak of $1.3139. Traders reported large option
expiries at $1.3100 which may influence trade, keeping the euro
close to that level.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains on Thursday
afternoon to trade slightly negative, with yields climbing to
session highs.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower
in price to yield 1.83 percent, up marginally from 1.82 percent
late Wednesday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 1.78
percent earlier in the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Thursday as weaker U.S. equities and
uncertainty over the commitment of Germany and France to battle
the euro zone debt crisis prompted the bullion market to
consolidate gains after its recent rally.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent on the day to $1,742.50 an
ounce by 2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $8.30 an ounce at $1,744.70, with trading volume at 40
percent below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper gave up gains on Thursday to end flat as the
dollar strengthened and the outlook for top metals consumer
China improved after data indicated the country's economy is
stabilising.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed unchanged at $8,220 a tonne after touching a one-week
high of $8,260 during Asian trade.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on the
expected weekend restart of a North Sea oilfield and weak data
on U.S. jobless claims, but settled well above session lows
after news a pipeline carrying Canadian oil to the United States
had shut.
Brent December crude fell 80 cents, or 0.71 percent,
to settle at $112.42 a barrel, having traded from $111.57 to
$113.63.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -