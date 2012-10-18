(Overnight market action with latest New York figures.) -----------------------(08:37 / 1937 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,559.44 +31.23 NZSX 50 4,001.95 +36.77 DJIA 13,532.79 -24.21 Nikkei 8,982.86 +176.31 NASDAQ 3,074.55 -29.57 FTSE 5,917.05 +6.14 S&P 500 1,456.73 -4.18 Hang Seng 21,518.71 +102.07 SPI 200 Fut 4,544.00 -6.00 CRB Index 308.75 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.227 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.833 +0.011 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.610 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.019 +0.015 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0367 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8189 0.8216 EUR US$ 1.3063 1.3104 Yen US$ 79.25 79.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1743.00 Silver (Lon) 32.990 Gold (NY) 1749.69 Light Crude 92.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with tech stocks hit hard after Google surprisingly released earnings during the trading day that showed revenue and earnings fell short of forecasts. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.37 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,525.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,454.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 36.05 points, or 1.16 percent, to 3,068.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose to a seven-month closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China. The UK benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average leapt to a three-week high after China's GDP figures reassured with no nasty surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily battered shares that an increasingly soft yen made even more attractive. The benchmark rose 2 percent to 8,982.86 in heavy volume, sailing above its 25-day moving average as the yen softened to 79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas earnings have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open with a mute tone on Friday, after Wall Street's soft showing and weaker metals prices overnight. Local share price index futures are down 0.1 percent to 4,544, a 15.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which reached a near 15-month high on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. job market overshadowed favorable demand at a Spanish bond sale. The euro rose to 104.12 yen, its strongest since early May and remained higher on the day, last trading at 103.81 , up 0.3 percent. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent on the day to $1.3100, still within striking distance of Wednesday's one-month peak of $1.3139. Traders reported large option expiries at $1.3100 which may influence trade, keeping the euro close to that level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains on Thursday afternoon to trade slightly negative, with yields climbing to session highs. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, up marginally from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 1.78 percent earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Thursday as weaker U.S. equities and uncertainty over the commitment of Germany and France to battle the euro zone debt crisis prompted the bullion market to consolidate gains after its recent rally. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent on the day to $1,742.50 an ounce by 2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $8.30 an ounce at $1,744.70, with trading volume at 40 percent below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper gave up gains on Thursday to end flat as the dollar strengthened and the outlook for top metals consumer China improved after data indicated the country's economy is stabilising. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed unchanged at $8,220 a tonne after touching a one-week high of $8,260 during Asian trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on the expected weekend restart of a North Sea oilfield and weak data on U.S. jobless claims, but settled well above session lows after news a pipeline carrying Canadian oil to the United States had shut. Brent December crude fell 80 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at $112.42 a barrel, having traded from $111.57 to $113.63. For a full report, double click on - - - -